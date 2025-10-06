3 reasons why Arbitrum’s $4B TVL can fuel a 30% breakout

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

Beijing is shelving its antitrust case against Google, as the United States and China ramp up negotiations over TikTok and Nvidia during a tense period in relations. People briefed on the matter said China's State Administration for Market Regulation chose to end the competition inquiry into Google, a status in Chinese called "zhongzhi", the Financial Times reported on Thursday, The FT added that Google has not yet received formal paperwork confirming the closure of the case. After talks with Chinese counterparts in Madrid, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a September 17 deadline that could have disrupted the popular social media app in the United States pushed negotiators toward a possible agreement. He noted the deadline could be extended by 90 days to finish the terms, without giving specifics. Bessent said that when commercial details are made public, the arrangement would keep cultural features of TikTok that Chinese negotiators want to protect. "They're interested in Chinese characteristics of the app, which they think are soft power. We don't care about Chinese characteristics. We care about national security," Bessent told reporters at the close of two days of meetings. Trump hinted at possible Chinese stake in TikTok Asked whether China might hold a stake, former President Donald Trump said, "We haven't decided that but it looks to me, and I'm speaking to President Xi on Friday, for confirmation of that." A Trump has said the platform aided his re-election last year, and his personal account counts 15 million followers. The White House launched an official TikTok account last month. Any deal may still need approval from the Republican-led Congress. In 2024, Congress passed a law saying TikTok must be sold because of worries that China could access U.S. user data and use it for spying or influence. The Trump administration has…