3 Startup Struggles Nobody Talks About (and How to Overcome Them)

By: Hackernoon
2025/08/28 23:00
Startup
Nobody Sausage
Starting a new business is exciting. You're building something new, solving problems you care deeply about, and potentially transforming an entire sector. Yet, beneath the pitch decks and late-night brainstorming sessions, most founders wrestle with struggles that don’t make it onto TechCrunch.

Let’s talk about three of the biggest ones—and how to fix them.

\

1. Nobody Knows You Exist

You’ve spent months (or years) building a product—it works, it solves a real problem. But when you finally put it out into the world, it can feel like screaming into the void.

The harsh reality for most startups is that, no matter how great your product is, if nobody hears about it, it might as well not exist. Founders often underestimate just how much effort it takes to stand out in a world crowded with thousands of launches, all competing for attention.

The Fix: Instead of waiting for the press to discover you, be proactive about telling your story. Share your journey, highlight your vision, and put your expertise out in public. The earlier you invest in visibility, the faster you’ll move out of obscurity.

\

2. Building Trust Takes Time

Even if you do get noticed, you still need to become credible. Why should customers, investors, or potential partners believe in your company? Established brands can rely on legacy and reputation. Startups have to earn trust from scratch—and fast. This can feel counterintuitive when trust is usually built over years, and your startup doesn’t have years—maybe just months.

The Fix: One of the fastest ways to build trust is to align your brand with established communities and platforms. Publishing stories, sharing your process, and demonstrating expertise makes you a voice worth listening to, rather than just another startup.

\

3. Marketing Resources Are Tight

Most startups don’t have a marketing department – they have one founder on LinkedIn at 11pm and a freelancer helping out once a week. It seems impossible to compete with big companies that have seven-figure ad budgets.

The Fix: Focus on marketing channels where your story will punch above its weight. Rather than simply trying to outspend larger competitors, find the most cost-effective ways to reach an audience that actually cares. Authenticity and focus and distribution matter more than a huge ad budget.

\

:::info In a nutshell, most startups don’t fail because their ideas are bad—they fail because nobody hears about them in time. Visibility, trust, and traction are the lifelines of early-stage growth, and mastering them gives you a fighting chance.

:::

\

Want to fix all three issues in one move?

Meet HackerNoon Business Blogging!

It’ll help you tackle all these struggles—fast, and all in one place:

  • Visibility: Put your story in front of 4M+ monthly tech readers.
  • Trust: Build instant credibility by publishing on a respected platform with a domain authority of 88 (check Ahrefs 😉).
  • Efficiency: Startup-friendly packages with a credit system—you only pay when your content gets accepted. Plus, your story gets extra exposure across social media, newsletters, and more—not just on our homepage.

\ Plus, with Business Blogging, you get:

  • Full editorial support to make your story shine
  • Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon and social media promotions
  • Stories converted into audio format and distributed via audio RSS feeds
  • Automatic translation into 12 languages for global reach
  • Your brand also gains domain authority and SEO

Instead of juggling three separate struggles—visibility, trust, and limited resources—you can solve them all with one move.

\

:::tip 👉 Share your startup’s story today with HackerNoon Business Blogging!

:::

\

Speaking of startups that deserve a shoutout!

Meet Foxtech, The Venture Studio, and RAR Inside Business - winners of the Startups of The Year 2024!

\ Foxtech made waves across multiple industries such as Programming, SaaS, and Web Development, but ultimately took the crown for their region in Cotonou, Benin. Foxtech is a digital transformation firm founded by engineers from École Polytechnique (Paris). The company specializes in developing complex, high-quality IT solutions for sectors like construction, telecommunications, and energy. With a team experienced in international projects, Foxtech helps businesses in West Africa boost productivity and navigate digital transitions.

\ The Venture Studios won in Cape Town, South Africa, earning the title of best startup of the region. They also stood out in industries like Messaging & Communications, IT Services, and Blogging. The Venture Studio is a startup accelerator that partners with visionary companies to launch and scale digital business models. Offering services in business modeling, product development, and software engineering, they provide an integrated approach to help startups succeed. Their portfolio includes platforms for online training and customized solutions across diverse industries.

\ Last but not least, RAR Inside Business wiped out the competition in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. They also stood out in the Software Development, IT Services, and Web development. RAR Inside Business is a Brazilian agency specializing in developing professional websites and landing pages that convert visitors into clients. They provide complete digital presence solutions, with a focus on modern business strategies and subscription-based models that enhance engagement and growth.

Congratulations to these outstanding startups for making their mark in 2024 — and here’s to even bigger things ahead!

\

About HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year

Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon’s flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries will participate in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year! Millions of votes have been cast over the past few years, and many stories have been written about these daring and rising startups.

The winners will get a free interview on HackerNoon and an Evergreen Tech Company News page.

Visit our FAQ page to learn more.

Download our design assets here.

Check out the Startups of the Year Merch Shop here.

