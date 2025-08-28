3 Tokens Under $0.30 With 2,000% Upside Potential by December 2025

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 17:48

SPONSORED POST*

Tokens under $0.30 remain in focus as market participants evaluate assets that can scale. With some of the projects in this range exhibiting organized growth, the market has shown the possibility of high returns by December 2025. Among these, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has advanced through its presale stages with consistent demand, positioning itself as one of the most notable tokens within the category.

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) launched its presale at $0.001 in stage 1 and has progressed through defined price increments. The tokens offered on stage 2 were sold at $0.0011, on stage 3 at $0.0012, and on stage 4 at $0.0013. Stages 5, 6, and 7 remained at $0.0014, $0.0015, and $0.0016, respectively. The trend advanced further in stage 8 at $0.0017, stage 9 at $0.0018, and stage 10 at $0.0019.

Stage 11 closed at $0.0020 before stage 12 began at $0.0021. In stage 12, $22,814,362 has been raised so far, with 14,483,028,727 tokens sold out of the 15,750,000,000 available and Stage 13 is set to follow at $0.0022. 

Blockchain Utility and Security

Little Pepe is designed as an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. It offers fast and low cost transactions while keeping the network secure. The project integrates zero tax on trades, sniper bot protection, staking rewards and a meme launchpad. Holders of $LILPEPE also participate in DAO voting. Other planned initiatives include NFT integration and cross-chain compatibility, which are in the roadmap. Moreover, CertiK has audited the project and validated the integrity of the contract and its security standards. This package of practical use functions and auditable checks contrasts it to pure meme assets.

Ongoing Giveaway

During its presale, Little Pepe is conducting a $777,000 giveaway and ten participants will each receive $77,000 in $LILPEPE tokens and its entry requires a minimum presale contribution of $100. The giveaway will continue throughout the presale period, aligning directly with the token distribution stages.

Other Tokens Below $0.30

With a price of $0.00001330, Shiba Inu is at the same level as below-0.30. It ensures fast and cheap transactions with a secure network. Dogecoin (DOGE), which is estimated at around $0.237, is liquid among the exchanges. However, it has managed to maintain operations in the low-price token segment despite the swings. Though currently priced above $0.2515, Hedera has historically traded below this level. Its past market activity shows how quickly tokens in this range can fluctuate.

Conclusion

The tokens below $0.30 are attainable levels in speculated price ranges. Little Pepe has gone up to $0.0021 since the initial stage 1, and stage 13 will be priced at $0.0022. CertiK audits the security, staking and DAO governance, which, together with its progress in the presale, indicate its utility. With its $777,000 giveaway, Little Pepe has continued to be one of the most promising tokens that can gain by December 2025.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003579+12.51%
Chainlink
LINK$24.91+2.25%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708-6.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329-0.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.16036+0.62%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Share
Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

PANews reported on August 28 that according to market news, Robinhood US has launched the TON token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329-0.22%
TONCOIN
TON$3.192+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 19:51
Share

Trending News

More

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.

Stablecoin startup M0 announced the completion of a $40 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain and Ribbit Capital