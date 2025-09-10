3 Trending Cryptos Set For Huge Growth This Year! One Top Altcoin Is Still Under $1

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 01:29
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.63+6.74%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005937-7.03%
XRP
XRP$2.9722-0.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
podium main18

Every bull run has tokens that define it. XRP at $0.30. Dogecoin before it went viral. The trades that turned small bets into fortunes are burned into crypto history. In 2025, that same setup is back — only this time the clock is ticking faster. While Dogecoin and XRP remain two of the most trending cryptos, the project turning heads right now is BlockchainFX (BFX). Its presale is still under $1, its price climbs every week, and analysts are calling it the best chance to grab outsized gains before launch.

BFX 2 6

BlockchainFX: The Super App Changing the Rules of Crypto

Among this year’s trending cryptos, none carry the same presale momentum as BlockchainFX (BFX). Starting at just $0.01, the token has already surged to $0.023, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. That alone signals a potential 500% gain before trading even begins. Analysts tracking early-stage demand are projecting long-term upside reaching as high as 500x.

The model is simple: early buyers are rewarded heavily. BFX holders earn daily payouts in both BFX and USDT, with rewards already scaling into the thousands. Investors don’t have to wait for exchange listings to benefit — income begins from day one. On top of that, the BLOCK30 bonus code gives presale participants 30% extra tokens, but this offer is time-sensitive and disappears once the next price stage is unlocked.

Momentum is building fast. Over 7,500 investors have already joined, driving the presale past $7 million. Weekly price hikes are shrinking the entry window, meaning hesitation today translates into fewer tokens and less upside tomorrow.

Unlike meme coins or legacy giants, BlockchainFX is still in its accumulation phase — cheap enough for small buyers to build significant positions, but structured in a way that rewards early conviction. For traders hunting the next breakout under $1, BFX is shaping up as the strongest presale of 2025.

BFX

Dogecoin: The Meme Coin That Refuses to Fade

Dogecoin remains one of the most trending cryptos thanks to its pop culture relevance and continuous community support. Elon Musk’s endorsements and widespread media coverage keep DOGE in the spotlight. At under $0.20, it provides an easy entry point for retail investors, and its trading volume ensures constant liquidity.

Technologically, Dogecoin has improved block times and network reliability. However, its value still leans heavily on speculative energy rather than built-in revenue streams. It’s a coin that thrives on hype cycles, but compared to BlockchainFX, it lacks the structural ecosystem and clear long-term growth drivers.

XRP: The Institutional Play With Stable Growth

XRP remains a heavyweight in cross-border settlements. RippleNet’s adoption among banks and financial providers has secured XRP’s role as one of the most liquid assets in the market. Following legal clarity in the U.S., XRP has regained momentum, with analysts projecting $3–$5 by 2025 and up to $15 by 2030.

For institutions, XRP is a safe bet. But for traders seeking the type of upside that Solana and Ethereum early backers enjoyed, XRP’s mega-cap status limits its explosive potential. It’s a stable long-term play, but not a life-changing one.

BFX 1 10

BlockchainFX Presale Proves Stronger Than Dogecoin and XRP for Explosive Growth

Dogecoin delivers volatility. XRP delivers stability. But BlockchainFX delivers both immediate income and exponential upside. It’s already live, fully audited, growing daily, and its presale still sits under $1. Investors have a shrinking window to act — every week the entry price rises.

With BLOCK30, buyers today secure 30% more tokens before the next price increase. The difference between entering now and waiting until launch could mean holding 5–10x fewer tokens for the same money.

👉 Visit BlockchainFX.com now and secure your second chance at presale-level gains before the window closes.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14552-1.21%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009036-3.32%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.33971-7.47%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04263+2.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.16077+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst

Republic and Incentive collaborate to ease and  reward Web3 participation