BlockchainFX presale surges past $7M at $0.024 with 2x locked to launch, 30% bonus via BLOCK30, staking rewards, daily buybacks, and exclusive Visa card utility.BlockchainFX presale surges past $7M at $0.024 with 2x locked to launch, 30% bonus via BLOCK30, staking rewards, daily buybacks, and exclusive Visa card utility.

30% Bonus On The Best Presale To Buy: BlockchainFX Poised For Another Price Jump As Sales Surge

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 00:03
Octavia
VIA$0.0154+1.98%
blue and pink space 2

In a market crowded with early-stage presales, BlockchainFX (BFX) is attracting serious attention. Little Pepe and Remittix have cultivated niche communities, but BlockchainFX has already surpassed $7 million in sales, demonstrating real investor demand. Currently trading at $0.024 in its presale, with a projected market launch at $0.05, the platform is creating strong incentives for early buyers.

Diverse Trading Platform Positions BFX As A Super App

BlockchainFX is not just a token presale; it is a fully decentralised trading ecosystem. Users can trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, ETFs, and more. This breadth positions BFX as crypto’s first super app, offering a single interface for diversified trading and removing the need for multiple platforms. Unlike Little Pepe and Remittix, whose ecosystems are primarily token-focused, BlockchainFX offers users practical exposure to multiple financial markets while keeping control of their assets in a decentralised framework.

Here’s How The BFX Presale Rewards Early Investing

The presale price of $0.024 represents an entry point with immediate upside ahead of the $0.05 market launch. BlockchainFX has structured its presale in progressive stages, so the later investors buy, the higher the price they pay, reinforcing the value of early participation. The BLOCK30 code, offering a 30% bonus on token allocation, amplifies this effect, allowing early adopters to gain more BFX for the same investment. With over $7 million already committed, this presale is demonstrating high traction, making it one of the best crypto presales to buy today.

BFX6246246

BFX Staking Generates Daily Earnings

BlockchainFX’s staking model is designed to convert platform revenue into tangible returns for the community. Every trade contributes 70% of trading fees to the staking pool, buybacks, and token burns. Of these fees, 50% are distributed to BFX holders in staking rewards, both in BFX and USDT. Another 20% is used to buy back $BFX daily, half of which is permanently burned, gradually reducing the circulating supply. Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day, calculated based on the amount of BFX a user holds. This structure delivers a reliable source of passive income, offering potential earnings that many presales, including Little Pepe and Remittix, cannot match.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Extends Utility Beyond Trading

Adding to its unique proposition, BlockchainFX is issuing a presale-exclusive Visa Card available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold. The card allows top-ups with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies, supports transactions up to $100,000, monthly ATM withdrawals up to $10,000, and enables spending staking rewards in BFX or USDT anywhere online or in-store worldwide. This real-world integration of crypto rewards differentiates BlockchainFX from other presales and expands the ecosystem’s utility far beyond trading.

The Presale Momentum Points To Future Gains

BlockchainFX has demonstrated strong early demand, raising over $7 million in presale commitments. Given the tiered pricing structure and 30% bonus with BLOCK30, early investors are positioned to maximise returns. The current $0.024 price point represents an attractive entry, particularly ahead of a $0.05 market launch, and the combination of staking, fee redistribution, and token burn mechanisms further reinforces long-term value potential.

Little Pepe and Remittix have cultivated communities and developed ecosystems, but their features remain narrowly focused on token engagement rather than multi-asset exposure and daily staking rewards. By offering a broader financial platform and a clear path to earnings through real transaction fees, BlockchainFX positions itself as a compelling alternative in the presale space without directly disparaging its peers.

Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Next $1 Token

With robust presale sales, high-yield staking, a super app model, and a presale-exclusive Visa card, BlockchainFX combines multiple growth drivers. Analysts looking for the best crypto price predictions for you see the presale’s $0.024 price point, bonus incentives, and market launch target of $0.05 as highly promising. The combination of real-world utility, income streams, and multi-asset trading could position BFX for significant upside as adoption grows.

bfx banner

The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Today

BlockchainFX is distinguishing itself from other presales through its integrated ecosystem, strong revenue-sharing staking, and presale-exclusive incentives. With over $7 million raised, a current trading price of $0.024, and the BLOCK30 code offering a 30% bonus, early investors are well-positioned for gains ahead of the $0.05 market launch. For those seeking the best web3 projects to buy today or crypto with high ROI, BlockchainFX offers a combination of accessibility, utility, and earnings potential that few other presales can match, making it one of the best cryptos to buy in 2025.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

In the crypto space, proxies are among the most widely used tools — familiar even to beginners. They’re essential for managing multiple accounts, testing services, protecting personal data, and bypassing geo-restrictions. A well-chosen IP address can solve several problems at once. But with a market flooded by dozens of providers offering varying levels of quality, […] Сообщение How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000616-9.41%
Story
IP$14.192+30.14%
Multichain
MULTI$0.041+2.47%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/19 19:33
Share
CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$237.77-0.22%
XRP
XRP$2.9783+0.12%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Share
An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

The post An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to implement a new $100,000 fee for the H1-B visa program, Bloomberg reported—his latest move to increase immigration-related fees. President Donald Trump at a press conference at Chequers in the U.K. at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump is expected to sign an order as soon as Friday to try and require the payment for the visa program designed for specialty workers, typically in the technology field. The existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition, known as an I-29, filed by an employer sponsor, according to Bloomberg. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/19/trump-will-charge-100000-fee-for-h1-b-visas-report-says/
B
B$0.43258-10.87%
Sidekick
K$0.1831+13.37%
Union
U$0.012373-7.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:52
Share

Trending News

More

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Arthur Hayes Sells $5.1 Million in HYPE Tokens