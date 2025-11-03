ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post 30% increase in taxpayers reporting digital asset holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Norway: 30% increase in taxpayers reporting digital asset holdings Norway saw a 30% increase in the number of taxpayers who reported owning digital assets in 2024, accounting for holdings worth over US$4 billion, according to a statement from Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten). The figures show that 73,000 out of Norway’s 5.5 million population reported digital asset holdings in their 2024 tax returns. Of the US$4 billion, taxpayers reported a total of US$550 million in gains against losses of US$290 million. Looking even further back, the latest figures are astronomically higher than those in 2019, when just 6,470 taxpayers reported digital asset holdings. “It’s positive that more people are reporting that they own cryptocurrency, and that way it will make sure that the tax is correct. We have put in place many measures the last few years to increase this number, and we see that these measures have effect,” says Skattetaten’s Tax Director Nina Schanke Funnemark. These measures have included educating the public on what needs to be reported, as well as engaging taxpayers openly on the Tax Administration’s digital asset policies. The Norwegian Tax Administration’s website is replete with specific information—in both Norwegian and English—as to how digital assets are treated for tax purposes in Norway. Additionally, this week, Funnermark led an open full-day seminar in Oslo, which covered everything from fraud to changes in tax rules. Measures yet to take effect include additional reporting requirements of custodians and digital asset exchanges. From 2026, they will be required to submit customer information to the Tax Administration through what it calls ‘third party reporting.’ The intention is to allow the Tax Administration to cross-check against information submitted in tax returns. “This is an important step towards getting the correct taxation of digital values. With this… The post 30% increase in taxpayers reporting digital asset holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Norway: 30% increase in taxpayers reporting digital asset holdings Norway saw a 30% increase in the number of taxpayers who reported owning digital assets in 2024, accounting for holdings worth over US$4 billion, according to a statement from Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten). The figures show that 73,000 out of Norway’s 5.5 million population reported digital asset holdings in their 2024 tax returns. Of the US$4 billion, taxpayers reported a total of US$550 million in gains against losses of US$290 million. Looking even further back, the latest figures are astronomically higher than those in 2019, when just 6,470 taxpayers reported digital asset holdings. “It’s positive that more people are reporting that they own cryptocurrency, and that way it will make sure that the tax is correct. We have put in place many measures the last few years to increase this number, and we see that these measures have effect,” says Skattetaten’s Tax Director Nina Schanke Funnemark. These measures have included educating the public on what needs to be reported, as well as engaging taxpayers openly on the Tax Administration’s digital asset policies. The Norwegian Tax Administration’s website is replete with specific information—in both Norwegian and English—as to how digital assets are treated for tax purposes in Norway. Additionally, this week, Funnermark led an open full-day seminar in Oslo, which covered everything from fraud to changes in tax rules. Measures yet to take effect include additional reporting requirements of custodians and digital asset exchanges. From 2026, they will be required to submit customer information to the Tax Administration through what it calls ‘third party reporting.’ The intention is to allow the Tax Administration to cross-check against information submitted in tax returns. “This is an important step towards getting the correct taxation of digital values. With this…

30% increase in taxpayers reporting digital asset holdings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 16:06
4
4$0.06597+5.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01713+0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00472-6.71%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01219-2.48%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005881+0.87%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Norway: 30% increase in taxpayers reporting digital asset holdings

Norway saw a 30% increase in the number of taxpayers who reported owning digital assets in 2024, accounting for holdings worth over US$4 billion, according to a statement from Norwegian Tax Administration (Skatteetaten).

The figures show that 73,000 out of Norway’s 5.5 million population reported digital asset holdings in their 2024 tax returns. Of the US$4 billion, taxpayers reported a total of US$550 million in gains against losses of US$290 million.

Looking even further back, the latest figures are astronomically higher than those in 2019, when just 6,470 taxpayers reported digital asset holdings.

“It’s positive that more people are reporting that they own cryptocurrency, and that way it will make sure that the tax is correct. We have put in place many measures the last few years to increase this number, and we see that these measures have effect,” says Skattetaten’s Tax Director Nina Schanke Funnemark.

These measures have included educating the public on what needs to be reported, as well as engaging taxpayers openly on the Tax Administration’s digital asset policies. The Norwegian Tax Administration’s website is replete with specific information—in both Norwegian and English—as to how digital assets are treated for tax purposes in Norway.

Additionally, this week, Funnermark led an open full-day seminar in Oslo, which covered everything from fraud to changes in tax rules.

Measures yet to take effect include additional reporting requirements of custodians and digital asset exchanges. From 2026, they will be required to submit customer information to the Tax Administration through what it calls ‘third party reporting.’ The intention is to allow the Tax Administration to cross-check against information submitted in tax returns.

“This is an important step towards getting the correct taxation of digital values. With this development, we will have a much better overview of who owns cryptocurrencies, both in Norway and abroad.”

The Tax Administration is also encouraging taxpayers to fix previous tax returns, which may have underreported holdings.

“A lot of people have small amounts, and believe that it’s not necessary to inform of this in their tax returns. But all values should be reported regardless of the amount,” says Funnemark.

“It’s possible to chance the information you have already given in the tax return for up to three years back in time. By doing this, you can avoid additional tax penalties if you correct this yourself. Skatteetaten has put in place control measures.”

Norway has been relatively proactive in engaging with the digital asset industry. In addition to the Tax Administration’s efforts, the country’s megalithic sovereign wealth fund has reportedly increased its indirect BTC exposure by 192% in the past 12 months. The total exposure at the time was reported as being 7,161 BTC.

Watch: How do you build a successful ecosystem? Bring blockchain to the builders!

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/norway-30-increase-in-taxpayers-reporting-digital-asset-holdings/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The post Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple Labs is on an aggressive mission to dominate financial infrastructure. Since early 2025, the company has spent close to $4 billion acquiring firms across brokerage, payments, custody, and treasury management. The spree began with the $1.25 billion purchase of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road, now rebranded as Ripple Prime. It followed up with a …
4
4$0.06601+5.09%
XRP
XRP$2.5387+10.11%
MISSION
MISSION$0.000003658-3.68%
Share
CoinPedia2025/11/11 00:30
The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

Cash is dying in Australian daily life. People tap a card for their morning coffee, hop on public transport with a phone in their hands, and pay their bills on their couch without leaving a branch. What was once a novelty is now routine, as shops, services and even small operators are opting for cashless […] The post The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.124+2.97%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01221-2.47%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-3.00%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/10 23:45
5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Discover the top AI crypto presales shaping 2026. IPO Genie stands out with transparent tokenomics, real-world backing, and verified compliance.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06365-0.10%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/11/11 00:29

Trending News

More

Ripple News: Inside the $4 Billion Buying Spree and the Rise of XRP Treasuries

The Shift to a Cashless Future Is Accelerating Across All Sectors

5 AI Crypto Presales to Watch Before the 2026 Bull Run Begins

Best Crypto Presales to Watch in 2025: Why Digitap ($TAP) is Beating All the “Next Big Meme Coins” ($TAP, DeepSnitch AI, Bitcoin Hyper)

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades – Here’s Why BlockDAG is the Best Crypto Right Now

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,713.17
$105,713.17$105,713.17

+0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,537.71
$3,537.71$3,537.71

+0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5343
$2.5343$2.5343

+0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.76
$166.76$166.76

+0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17914
$0.17914$0.17914

-0.05%