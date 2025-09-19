The post $300 Million Solana Treasury Goes Live in Abu Dhabi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solmate to manage $300M Solana treasury in UAE with Marco Santori as CEO Treasury targets 11%+ APY via staking, yield strategies, and regional validator Solana DATs at 2.2% of FDV, leaving room for repricing as adoption expands Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is set to lead a $300 million Solana ($SOL) treasury in the UAE through Solmate, previously known as Brera Holdings PLC.  $300M Treasury Built for Yield Solmate’s structure mixes staking rewards, DeFi yield strategies, and collateralized lending. Early filings show a net asset value of 0.99x, with targets set above 11% APY. The group leans on RockawayX, which booked a 19% net return through 2024 without a down month, to steer performance. Related: Solana Gains as Forward Industries Launches $1.65B Treasury With Galaxy and Jump The treasury will also run a validator in Abu Dhabi. That keeps Middle Eastern SOL staked locally rather than routed abroad, a first for allocators in the region. Oversight Tied to Solana Foundation Governance has direct Solana input. Two board seats go to the Solana Foundation, while Viktor Fischer of RockawayX and economist Arthur Laffer join Santori on the roster. The setup signals institutional-grade controls while keeping strategy aligned with Solana’s roadmap. Alongside the treasury, Solmate and the Foundation will launch a venture studio in Abu Dhabi to seed regional developer activity. The UAE is already piloting tokenization in real estate and carbon markets, giving Solana an opening into regulated capital markets. Abu Dhabi’s Role in Digital Assets The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Global Market has become a magnet for tokenization projects. Licensing covers trading, custody, and tokenized funds. By anchoring Solana’s treasury there, Solmate positions the chain to tap sovereign wealth, family offices, and banks that want regulated exposure. Solana’s throughput strengthens the pitch: the network clears over 100 million transactions daily,… The post $300 Million Solana Treasury Goes Live in Abu Dhabi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solmate to manage $300M Solana treasury in UAE with Marco Santori as CEO Treasury targets 11%+ APY via staking, yield strategies, and regional validator Solana DATs at 2.2% of FDV, leaving room for repricing as adoption expands Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is set to lead a $300 million Solana ($SOL) treasury in the UAE through Solmate, previously known as Brera Holdings PLC.  $300M Treasury Built for Yield Solmate’s structure mixes staking rewards, DeFi yield strategies, and collateralized lending. Early filings show a net asset value of 0.99x, with targets set above 11% APY. The group leans on RockawayX, which booked a 19% net return through 2024 without a down month, to steer performance. Related: Solana Gains as Forward Industries Launches $1.65B Treasury With Galaxy and Jump The treasury will also run a validator in Abu Dhabi. That keeps Middle Eastern SOL staked locally rather than routed abroad, a first for allocators in the region. Oversight Tied to Solana Foundation Governance has direct Solana input. Two board seats go to the Solana Foundation, while Viktor Fischer of RockawayX and economist Arthur Laffer join Santori on the roster. The setup signals institutional-grade controls while keeping strategy aligned with Solana’s roadmap. Alongside the treasury, Solmate and the Foundation will launch a venture studio in Abu Dhabi to seed regional developer activity. The UAE is already piloting tokenization in real estate and carbon markets, giving Solana an opening into regulated capital markets. Abu Dhabi’s Role in Digital Assets The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Global Market has become a magnet for tokenization projects. Licensing covers trading, custody, and tokenized funds. By anchoring Solana’s treasury there, Solmate positions the chain to tap sovereign wealth, family offices, and banks that want regulated exposure. Solana’s throughput strengthens the pitch: the network clears over 100 million transactions daily,…

$300 Million Solana Treasury Goes Live in Abu Dhabi

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:58
Solana
RealLink
TAP Protocol
DeFi
SecondLive
  • Solmate to manage $300M Solana treasury in UAE with Marco Santori as CEO
  • Treasury targets 11%+ APY via staking, yield strategies, and regional validator
  • Solana DATs at 2.2% of FDV, leaving room for repricing as adoption expands

Former Pantera Capital partner Marco Santori is set to lead a $300 million Solana ($SOL) treasury in the UAE through Solmate, previously known as Brera Holdings PLC. 

$300M Treasury Built for Yield

Solmate’s structure mixes staking rewards, DeFi yield strategies, and collateralized lending. Early filings show a net asset value of 0.99x, with targets set above 11% APY. The group leans on RockawayX, which booked a 19% net return through 2024 without a down month, to steer performance.

Related: Solana Gains as Forward Industries Launches $1.65B Treasury With Galaxy and Jump

The treasury will also run a validator in Abu Dhabi. That keeps Middle Eastern SOL staked locally rather than routed abroad, a first for allocators in the region.

Oversight Tied to Solana Foundation

Governance has direct Solana input. Two board seats go to the Solana Foundation, while Viktor Fischer of RockawayX and economist Arthur Laffer join Santori on the roster. The setup signals institutional-grade controls while keeping strategy aligned with Solana’s roadmap.

Alongside the treasury, Solmate and the Foundation will launch a venture studio in Abu Dhabi to seed regional developer activity. The UAE is already piloting tokenization in real estate and carbon markets, giving Solana an opening into regulated capital markets.

Abu Dhabi’s Role in Digital Assets

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Global Market has become a magnet for tokenization projects. Licensing covers trading, custody, and tokenized funds. By anchoring Solana’s treasury there, Solmate positions the chain to tap sovereign wealth, family offices, and banks that want regulated exposure.

Solana’s throughput strengthens the pitch: the network clears over 100 million transactions daily, more than Ethereum and Bitcoin combined. Tokenized equities on Solana’s xStocks have already crossed $4 billion in cumulative trades, proof that its rails can handle institutional scale.

SOL Market Signal

SOL trades near $178, up about 2% on the day. Despite that run, Solana’s share of digital asset treasuries sits at only 2.2% of fully diluted market cap. Ethereum and Bitcoin are higher, at 3–3.5%. Closing that gap would mean a rerating of SOL’s role as a reserve asset.

Santori’s $300 million Abu Dhabi treasury is designed as more than a staking pool. With governance tied back to the Solana Foundation and capital staying in-region, Solana is embedding itself directly into one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for digital finance. For traders, the cue is clear: institutional money is now settling on Solana inside the Gulf.

Related: Solana Price Prediction: ETF Greenlight And Cup-And-Handle Pattern Target $550 Upside

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/solana-sets-up-300-million-treasury-abu-dhabi/

