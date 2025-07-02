Publicly traded cannabis company Dogecoin Cash Inc. forms subsidiary to build DOGE vault and related businesses

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Decrypt, a listed cannabis and telemedicine company called Dogecoin Cash Inc. is embracing Dogecoin (DOGE). The company has established a wholly-owned subsidiary called Dogecoin Treasury to build a treasury and other related businesses for Dogecoin (DOGE). The company, formerly known as Cannabis Sativia, Inc., changed its name to Dogecoin Cash in November and began to expand its business from cannabis telemedicine and other cannabis products to cryptocurrency and blockchain projects. Dogecoin Cash Inc. has previously accumulated about $6 million worth of its derivative meme coin of the same name on the BNB chain.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.