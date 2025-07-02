Senator Cynthia Lummis Slams Jeff Merkley’s Proposed Crypto Amendment

CryptoNews
2025/07/02 09:20
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020748-7.74%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03589+0.53%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.00842-1.86%
Octavia
VIA$0.0162-4.14%
Comedian
BAN$0.06444+0.17%

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) slammed an amendment proposed by fellow Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on June 30 that would ban elected officials from offering or promoting digital assets.

Senator Cynthia Lummis Airs Crypto Amendment Concerns

Speaking on Capitol Hill on Monday, Lummis claimed that Merkley’s proposed amendment “goes too far” when it comes to legislating the blockchain sector.

“I appreciate their concerns about ethics and transparency in government, but this amendment would inflict serious harm on American innovation and competitiveness,” Lummis said. “And for that matter, it applies to the adult children directly or indirectly of elected and non-elected officials.”

“If we had passed something like this in the early days of the internet, we would’ve sent a clear message that America’s closed for business when it comes to digital innovation, and that’s what we risk doing now,” she added.

Lummis further indicated that Merkley’s amendment would be misguided and called for broader ethics reform across the financial services industry as a whole.

“The irony is this amendment would actually harm our government’s ability to understand and regulate digital assets effectively,” Lummis continued. “If we’re serious about ethics and financial products, let’s focus on real solutions and all financial products – not just digital.”

President Donald Trump Under Scrutiny For Digital Asset Ties

According to a June 30 X post from Merkley, the amendment would have prevented elected officials from “corrupting” their public position via the sale of cryptocurrencies.

“Every now and then a new strategy creates either the appearance of a conflict of interest or a real conflict of interest and that is the case with the elected officials promoting or selling crypto coins in which they have a personal financial stake,” Merkley said.

However, Republican senators have since shot down Merkley’s proposed amendment.

Current U.S. President Donald Trump has been under scrutiny for his ties to the world of cryptocurrencies, particularly in regard to his namesake memecoin, $TRUMP.

However, with the Republican party possessing a fully unified government, it may be tough for Trump’s political opponents to successfully legislate against Trump’s affiliated crypto ventures.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+3.94%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1488-4.92%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018349+1.26%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005162-0.36%
Comedian
BAN$0.06446+0.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million