An ETH ICO participant sold 501 ETH 9 hours ago

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, an Ethereum ICO participant sold another 501 ETH 9 hours ago. He bought 16,000 ETH at about $0.31 through two wallets during the Genesis block (GENESIS) (cost $4,960), and then bought 804 ETH from the exchange at $459 in 2017 (cost $369,000). Since April 2021, he has sold 14,394 ETH (worth $50.11 million) at an average price of $3,482. He currently still holds about 2,410 ETH (worth $5.85 million). The total profit is expected to be $55.6 million (a return rate of 149 times).

