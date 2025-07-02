Data: CEX spot trading volume hit a nine-month low in June, while DEX trading volume grew to a record high of $390 billion

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The block, CEX spot trading volume fell to $1.07 trillion in June, a nine-month low, while DEX trading volume continued to rise. DEX monthly trading volume grew to a record $390 billion in June. After hitting a local high in January, DEX trading volume began to shrink and began to recover in May and continued into June. Presto Research analyst Min Jung believes that the current cryptocurrency market cycle is mainly driven by institutional Bitcoin accumulation rather than retail investment, which has affected CEX trading volume.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.