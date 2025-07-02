France releases a comprehensive plan to promote artificial intelligence in enterprises

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the French Ministry of Economy, Finance, Industry and Digital Sovereignty released the "Bravely Embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Plan to Promote AI in All Enterprises" on July 1, with the goal of integrating AI into daily operations for 100% of large enterprises, 80% of small and medium-sized enterprises, and 50% of micro-enterprises by 2030. According to the new plan, the French government will help companies embrace AI through publicity, training and support. At the end of last year, in response to the security, timeliness, cost and return on investment issues faced by companies when using AI, the French General Directorate for Enterprise issued the "Guide to Retrieval Enhancement Generation" and 4 teaching materials.