Data: The proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges has dropped to 14.5%, the lowest in nearly seven years

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph citing glassnode data, the proportion of Bitcoin supply held by exchanges fell for the first time in nearly seven years (since August 2018) to 14.5%, the lowest point in nearly seven years.

