Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee comments on the stablecoin licensing system: enhancing financial competitiveness

PANews reported on July 2 that according to a news release from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said in his speech at the reception for the 28th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region that Hong Kong has strengthened connectivity, formulated a stable currency licensing system, optimized listing procedures, and enhanced financial competitiveness. Hong Kong's status as a financial center has risen by one place, ranking third in the world. Hong Kong has introduced 84 key companies engaged in cutting-edge technology, bringing in about HK$50 billion in investment.

