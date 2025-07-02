SEC lays out disclosure rules for crypto ETFs as it eyes clearer listing path

Crypto.news
2025/07/02 14:51
Moonveil
MORE$0.10009+2.87%
U Coin
U$0.01104-1.51%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to a more structured system for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and has issued new guidance aimed at bringing more clarity to the registration process.

In a statement released July 1, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance outlined what issuers should include when filing registration statements for crypto ETFs under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act. 

While the update doesn’t introduce new rules, it sets clearer expectations around key areas such as net asset value calculation, custody practices, benchmark selection, service provider arrangements, and risk disclosures.

Issuers are expected to provide detailed information on how their crypto assets are stored, including whether private keys are held in hot or cold wallets, who has access, and what insurance protections are in place. 

The regulatory watchdog is also pushing for greater transparency around service providers and potential conflicts of interest, such as whether the sponsor or its affiliates hold the underlying tokens.

According to the SEC, the guidance is based on observations from recent spot crypto ETF filings. By laying out common disclosure issues, the agency aims to reduce delays and create a more consistent and efficient application process.

The update comes as the commission is reportedly exploring a broader listing framework for spot crypto ETFs.

SEC may be shaping official crypto ETF rulebook: report

According to a recent X post by journalist Eleanor Terrett, the SEC is in the early stages of creating a formal listing standard for crypto ETFs.

While details remain vague, the goal, per the report, is to create a faster, more predictable path for launching new ETFs, potentially simplifying the application process for tokens that meet key requirements.

If pursued, the framework could allow qualifying ETFs to skip the current 19b-4 rule change process. Instead, issuers would file a standard S-1 and wait 75 days before listing, significantly reducing the usual back-and-forth.

Factors likely to come into play include market cap, trading volume, and liquidity, However, with the framework still in early discussions, it remains to be seen what the final criteria will be.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+3.94%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1488-4.92%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018349+1.26%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005162-0.36%
Comedian
BAN$0.06446+0.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million