Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors

PANews reported on July 2 that Matrixport analyzed in its latest report that in the eyes of Wall Street, Bitcoin is ideally positioned as a "non-correlated asset" that can be used to hedge against the volatility of traditional assets and can be recommended to institutions with confidence. However, in reality, its correlation with US stocks is still as high as 72%. Although there are signs of decoupling between the two assets recently, the background is that US stocks have repeatedly hit new highs, while Bitcoin has underperformed the S&P 500. On the other hand, Bitcoin's volatility continues to decline, which has attracted more institutional attention. For institutional investors with limited risk appetite, stability is often more important than gains - only when the risk of an asset is sufficiently controllable can it be included in the asset portfolio. Declining volatility and decoupling from US stocks are increasing the attractiveness of Bitcoin's institutional allocation. Driven by these two structural changes, Bitcoin is gradually transforming from a high-risk asset to a new asset class that better meets institutional prudential standards.