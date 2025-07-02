A wallet recharged 35 million H to the exchange 12 hours ago, worth about 2.7 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, wallet 0x859e recharged 35 million H (about 2.7 million US dollars) to the exchange 12 hours ago. The price of H has soared by more than 78% in the past 24 hours. It is worth noting that Jump Trading is not only a strategic round investor in H, but also one of its market makers. Jump received 25 million H on the day of its launch, and then recharged 8 million H to the exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.