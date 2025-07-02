ALLUNITY Joint Venture Obtains Electronic Money Institution (EMI) License from German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority

PANews reported on July 2 that according to DEGEN NEWS, ALLUNITY, a joint venture between Deutsche Bank's DWS, FLOW TRADERS and Galaxy, announced that it had obtained an electronic money institution (EMI) license issued by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BAFIN) on July 1.
Earlier news , Deutsche Bank's DWS Group, Dutch market maker Flow Traders Ltd. and cryptocurrency fund management company Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. are planning to set up a company to focus on issuing the euro-denominated stablecoin AllUnity, aiming to promote wider mainstream adoption of tokenized assets.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.