Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:14
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.02%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6504+0.61%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%

Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains. 

According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables instant cross-chain USDC liquidity without the need for traditional bridging. 

The system aims to address the fragmentation of liquidity and user experience issues caused by isolated blockchain networks.

In the current setup, users holding USDC on one network cannot access it on another without bridging. This creates friction for individuals and operational inefficiencies for businesses that have to pre-fund and manage balances across multiple chains.

To tackle this, Gateway introduces a non-custodial smart contract that allows users to deposit USDC into a unified balance. That balance can then be accessed in real time across supported networks, without manual asset transfers or network switching.

For businesses, Gateway reduces the need to maintain USDC balances across multiple chains by enabling on-demand liquidity on supported chains, which may improve capital efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire described the system as “totally seamless crosschain UX for USDC,” adding that the launch comes “just in time for mainstream scale adoption of stablecoin money.”

Testnet support for Gateway is expected to go live in July on Ethereum, Avalanche, and Base, with additional chains to follow.

Meanwhile, Circle recently applied for a national trust bank charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, seeking authorization to manage the reserves backing USDC and offer digital asset custody services to institutional clients.

 .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+4.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1494-4.78%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018323+1.48%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005147--%
Comedian
BAN$0.06451+0.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million