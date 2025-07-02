German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, German instant payment platform Ivy announced the integration of Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins. This cooperation makes Ivy one of the first European platforms to support seamless settlement of bank instant payments and stablecoins. Its API allows crypto companies, payment service providers and e-commerce merchants to achieve instant conversion of multiple currencies through local collection accounts. Ferdinand Dabitz, CEO of Ivy, said that real-time payment systems and stablecoins have natural synergy, and hundreds of merchants have been connected to its global API. With the addition of USDC and EURC support, customers can achieve instant minting and destruction between fiat currencies and stablecoins all year round.

