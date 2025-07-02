South Korea's Presidential Policy Planning Committee and financial regulators jointly review requirements for issuing KRW stablecoins

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Daily Economic News, the South Korean Presidential Policy Planning Committee recently held a meeting with financial regulators to discuss the issuance conditions and regulatory framework for stablecoins denominated in Korean won. The virtual asset special working group under the committee also listened to supplementary reports from regulators, focusing on key issues such as capital requirements for issuers. It is said that the regulatory authorities emphasized the need to formulate clearer issuance standards to restrict the entry of small cryptocurrency companies that lack sufficient funds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.