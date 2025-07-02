Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd, bringing together two infrastructure leaders with deep expertise in blockchain and traditional finance to provide corporate clients with compliant, efficient and scalable payment solutions. Through this partnership, OpenPayd's global fiat currency infrastructure will support Ripple Payments in euros and pounds. OpenPayd will provide direct minting and destruction capabilities for the stablecoin RLUSD. Enterprises will be able to seamlessly convert between fiat currency and RLUSD and access OpenPayd's full suite of services, including embedded accounts, payments and transactions, through a single API.

