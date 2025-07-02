Injective launches native EVM testnet to power Ethereum-compatible apps

Injective
Injective is launching its native EVM testnet, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible apps directly on its blockchain.

On July 2, Injective (INJ) announced that its native Ethereum Virtual Machine testnet will go live tomorrow, allowing developers to run Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications directly on its Layer 1 blockchain. The launch follows the company’s January announcement about integrating a native EVM to expand its smart contract capabilities and improve interoperability with the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem.

The native EVM is fully integrated into Injective’s core architecture, enabling seamless execution of Ethereum smart contracts without relying on external interoperability layers.

“Unlike rollups or external interoperability solutions, this is a truly native implementation of EVM where the entire system operates solely on Injective’s infrastructure,” Injective said. 

This native EVM will also enable developers to access Injective’s on-chain order book and advanced exchange features, enhancing decentralized trading options.

The integration uses the latest Geth client software to ensure compatibility with Ethereum tools and standards, while supporting high transaction throughput. Performance tests show that the EVM can process around 800 lightweight transactions per second with stable block times, and approximately 320 heavy transactions per second while fully utilizing the block gas limit of 50 million.

The native EVM is a key part of Injective’s broader Multi-VM approach, which allows the blockchain to support multiple virtual machines — specifically both EVM and WASM smart contracts — within a single standalone chain. This design is aimed at lowering barriers for developers by enabling a wider range of applications and integrations across different ecosystems.

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

