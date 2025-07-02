Coinbase has acquired token management platform Liquifi

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Fortune magazine, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced the acquisition of token management platform Liquifi, which is its fourth acquisition completed in 2025. Aklil Ibssa, head of corporate development at Coinbase, declined to disclose the specific terms of the deal. Liquifi has received $5 million in seed round financing led by Dragonfly. Its clients include well-known projects such as the Uniswap Foundation and OP Labs, and it mainly provides services such as token attribution and tax management. Aklil Ibssa, head of corporate development at Coinbase, said that the acquisition will improve its full-cycle service capabilities from token creation to listing.

