SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards

PANews
2025/07/02 20:11
Nowchain
NOW$0.00796+20.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1328+3.10%
WINK
WIN$0.00006065-2.71%
SoSoValue
SOSO$0.5586+3.31%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00 on July 2, Hong Kong time, and opened simulated trading rights to the first batch of whitelisted users. Users can participate in the event to compete for the largest $SOSO reward pool in history. The test event started on July 2, and SoDEX will notify the new batch of whitelisted users by email every Monday at 20:00 (Hong Kong time). The first batch of whitelist emails have all been sent. Whitelisted users can earn points by performing simulated transactions, strategy testing, participating in the "Lucky Block" event, and submitting problem feedback, and redeem $SOSO tokens after the event.

SoDEX is built on the self-developed Layer1 public chain ValueChain, supports on-chain spot and derivatives order book transactions, and is committed to providing an efficient, secure, and stable decentralized trading environment for users with different trading experiences. Users can query the details of each order in real time through the block browser. SoDEX currently supports 118 spot trading pairs and innovatively supports trading products such as tokenized stocks and tokenized indices.

As of July 2, more than 80,000 people have applied for whitelist qualifications. Users who have not yet obtained the first batch of qualifications can continue to pay attention to the weekly whitelist distribution emails, or obtain qualifications by completing the SoDEX official Twitter tasks. In addition, the whitelist registration channel on the SoDEX official website will continue to be open, and SoDEX will also launch the activation code function in the future to provide more users with testing opportunities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+4.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1494-4.78%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018323+1.48%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005147--%
Comedian
BAN$0.06451+0.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million