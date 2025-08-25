30th August Early Launch Pushes Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Ahead of Ethereum, Chainlink & Sui

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 01:01
The crypto market is on fire this summer. Ethereum remains the undisputed leader of smart contracts, trading at over $3,400 with billions in DeFi locked. Chainlink continues to dominate the oracle sector, powering over 1,200 projects and securing more than $20 billion in value across the industry. Sui, meanwhile, has surged into the spotlight with lightning-speed performance and a price hovering around $1.5, attracting serious developer momentum. Yet, despite these impressive names, all eyes are quickly turning to Bitcoin Swift (BTC3). This project has already raised over $1,000,000 during its presale, surpassed a community of 4,000, and shocked the market by announcing an early launch on August 30 with a bonus program designed to supercharge returns. That announcement alone has analysts calling it the breakout event of the year.

Why These Projects Matter

Ethereum, Chainlink, and Sui each bring major strengths to the table. Ethereum is the most battle-tested platform for decentralized applications and remains a giant for liquidity and development. Chainlink secures billions in assets by ensuring reliable, real-world data flows into smart contracts, making DeFi and countless other use cases possible. Sui has proven itself with high throughput, low costs, and fresh momentum that has impressed institutions.

But Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is not just another entrant in the space. It is paying users right now through its Proof-of-Yield rewards system while still in presale, something none of the others can claim. This unique advantage means users aren’t waiting for future promises; they’re receiving tangible payouts today. That’s why many are saying BTC3 could leapfrog ahead as the most exciting crypto opportunity in 2025.

Bitcoin Swift: A Next-Gen System

Bitcoin Swift isn’t just a token; it is being built as a defi operating system. It combines Proof-of-Yield rewards, AI-powered smart contracts, privacy-preserving identity infrastructure, and hybrid PoW + PoS consensus into one ecosystem. 

By starting on Solana, BTC3 guarantees fast transactions and fees of less than $0.01, giving presale participants instant usability. From there, the project transitions to its own blockchain in 2026 with institutional-grade compliance and scalability.

Its innovations include:
• Adaptive PoY rewards that scale with network activity, clean energy usage, and governance inputs
• AI embedded inside smart contracts and oracles, making them evolve and optimize over time
• zk-SNARK identity and privacy layers, allowing compliance without exposing user data
• BTC3E stablecoin, overcollateralized and AI-monitored, pegged to the USD for real-world adoption

These aren’t empty promises; they are verifiable. Bitcoin Swift has already completed major third-party audits with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Spywolf, as well as a full KYC verification. This makes it one of the most transparent presale projects of the year.

Presale Explosion: Stage 6 Live With Early Launch Confirmed

Stage 6 of the presale is almost over, and it’s rewriting the rulebook. Stage 5 closed with a 96% APY, and $110,000 had already been paid out to participants. Now the team has doubled down by offering a 166% APY during Stage 6, with the token priced at $6. Demand was so high that the schedule has been accelerated, and an early launch is happening on August 30, with only Stages 6 and 7 left before go-time.

Here’s where things get even wilder:

 • Community: 4,000+ and growing
• Funds Raised: $1,000,000+
• Current Price: $6
• APY: 166% right now
• Stage 5 payouts: $110,000 already distributed

On top of this, a Bonus Event is live:
• $100–$1,999 → 25% extra tokens
• $2,000–$4,999 → 50% extra tokens
• $5,000+ → 100% extra tokens

To put that in perspective, joining the $5,000 tier instantly gives you $5,000 worth of BTC3, which is then doubled to $10,000 in tokens. With 166% APY, by the end of the stage, you’d be looking at over $26,600 in value. Even at the mid-tier of $3,000, the 50% bonus boosts holdings to $4,500, which grows to nearly $12,000 after PoY rewards. This is why early adopters are rushing in before Stage 6 ends.

Influencers Driving the Hype

It’s not just the numbers. Influencers and reviewers are backing Bitcoin Swift loudly. A detailed breakdown from Crypto Show praised its technical architecture, while Bull Run Angel highlighted its unique PoY system and AI integration. Other voices like Crypto Sister and Token Galaxy have also joined the conversation, reinforcing why the project is attracting global attention. The growing chatter shows that Bitcoin Swift is no longer a hidden gem, it’s becoming a movement.

Conclusion: The Crypto to Watch Right Now

Ethereum, Chainlink, and Sui all have strong positions and proven track records. They will continue to shape the industry in major ways. But Bitcoin Swift is writing its own destiny with a combination of cutting-edge technology, immediate Proof-of-Yield payouts, verifiable audits, and an early launch that shocked the market. With Stage 6 now live and Stage 7 right after, users have only days left to secure their place before BTC3 officially goes live on August 30.

This is not just another presale. It’s the chance to be part of what could become the most explosive launch of 2025. The numbers, bonuses, APYs, and momentum all point in one direction. Bitcoin Swift is the name that could define the next bull run. Act now before the door closes.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:
Website: https://bitcoinswift.com
Follow updates on X: https://x.com/BTC3Project

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/30th-august-early-launch-pushes-bitcoin-swift-btc3-ahead-of-ethereum-chainlink-sui/

