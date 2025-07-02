Flare eyes further losses as assets incentive program launch goes muted

Fxstreet
2025/07/02 15:35
RedStone
RED$0.37-5.10%
Flare
FLR$0.02428-0.73%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
  • Flare edges higher after three consecutive days of losses, signaling a potential downfall from a key resistance trendline.
  • Flare launches an incentive program with 2.2 billion FLR to boost institutional adoption of DeFi.
  • The technical outlook indicates a bearish tilt as the Flare network continues its declining trend.

Flare Network (FLR) edges higher by less than 1% at press time on Wednesday after three consecutive days of trading in the red. The minor recovery aligns with the launch of the FAssets Incentive Program, which includes 2.2 billion FLR tokens. Despite a growth in the fundamental roadmap, the technical outlook for FLR remains bearish. 

Flare Network launches FAssets Incentive Program 

Flare supports cryptocurrencies without smart contract capabilities, such as XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE), through FAssets. In an attempt to boost DeFi adoption of FAssets at an institutional level, Flare announced on Tuesday the launch of the FAssets Incentive Program. 

The incentive program offers 2.2 billion FLR tokens for protocols, assets, and pools based on their impact on Flare’s Total Value Locked (TVL) between July 2025 and July 2026.

https://x.com/FlareNetworks/status/1940048566166462524

Flare struggles to surpass a key resistance trendline

Flare network edges higher by less than 1% at press time on Wednesday, following a 3% drop the previous day. The pullback continues to respect a long-standing resistance trendline formed by connecting the peaks of December 2, January 18, June 2, and June 11. 

A potential daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $0.016, drawn from $0.035 on December 3 to $0.011 on April 8, could extend its decline to the June 22 low at $0.015.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart shows the MACD line inching closer to its signal line, almost crossing below it, which would provide a sell signal.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 43, below the halfway line, indicating that bears still have the upper hand. 

FLR/USDT daily price chart.

To reestablish an uptrend, Flare should close above the resistance trendline near Tuesday’s high at $0.017. In such a situation, FLR could extend its recovery towards $0.019, the high of June 11.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+4.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1494-4.78%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018323+1.48%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005147--%
Comedian
BAN$0.06451+0.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million