JPMorgan’s Kinexys tests carbon credit tokenization

Crypto.news
2025/07/02 21:37
Movement
MOVE$0.1419+0.78%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000077-4.82%

Behind the scenes, JPMorgan’s blockchain arm is working on a radical idea: converting carbon offsets into digital assets. The move could bring Wall Street-level efficiency to a market still burdened by manual processes and unreliable record-keeping.

On July 2nd, Bloomberg reported that JPMorgan’s blockchain unit, Kinexys, is partnering with S&P Global Commodity Insights, EcoRegistry, and the International Carbon Registry to pilot a tokenization system for carbon credits.

The trial converts registry-held carbon credits into blockchain tokens, testing whether distributed ledgers can clean up the market’s paper trail. The goal is to eliminate double-counting and fraud, long-standing issues that have plagued carbon trading.

The initiative comes as JPMorgan deepens its presence in the voluntary carbon market, where verification gaps and a lack of transparency have hindered growth. If successful, the pilot could inject accountability and scalability into a market projected to exceed $2 trillion by 2030.

Betting big on blockchain for carbon credits

JPMorgan’s carbon credit tokenization pilot is part of a broader strategy to position the bank as a key player in the evolving climate finance space.

The voluntary carbon market, while promising, has been held back by inconsistent standards, opaque pricing, and persistent concerns over credit legitimacy. Kinexys aims to address these challenges directly, using blockchain to offer institutional investors a more transparent and verifiable method of trading emissions offsets.

The bank’s recent actions reflect its long-term commitment. Just weeks before announcing the Kinexys pilot, JPMorgan signed a 13-year deal with Canadian carbon capture firm CO₂80, securing 450,000 metric tons of CO₂ removal at under $200 per ton.

The agreement, which benefits from U.S. tax incentives, shows JPMorgan’s willingness to take long-duration positions in carbon removal projects—a sharp contrast to the speculative, short-term trading that has defined much of the market.

Now, with tokenization, JPMorgan is targeting the infrastructure side of carbon markets, potentially enabling companies to integrate offsets into their sustainability strategies without the usual administrative friction.

Blockchain’s role here is not hypothetical. In May, Kinexys successfully demonstrated a separate test: a cross-chain settlement of tokenized U.S. Treasuries in collaboration with Ondo Finance and Chainlink.

That trial demonstrated that JPMorgan’s blockchain infrastructure can handle institutional-grade transactions across private and public chains. The same architecture could now be applied to carbon credits, ensuring each tokenized offset has a clear, auditable history—a critical feature for buyers wary of greenwashing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+4.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1494-4.78%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018323+1.48%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005147--%
Comedian
BAN$0.06451+0.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million