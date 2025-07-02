Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 2,180 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net outflow of 4,162 ETH

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 2,180 BTC (about $234.93 million) today; Fidelity had an outflow of 1,677 BTC (about $180.69 million), and currently holds 199,670 BTC (about $21.51 billion). On the same day, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net outflow of 4,162 ETH (about $102 million); Fidelity had an outflow of 4,083 ETH (about $100 million), and currently holds 494,639 ETH (about $1.21 billion).

