SOL Strategies releases June update: Over 3.7 million SOLs have been delegated to validators

PANews reported on July 2 that SOL Strategies, the Canadian listed company "Solana's version of MicroStrategy", released its June update. According to the 40-F form submitted to the SEC, the company now has more than 3.7 million SOLs entrusted to validators (an increase of 163,000 compared to May).

