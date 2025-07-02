BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets: the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, China, and Japan. The service is built on BounceBit's Tokenized Stock Environment (TSE), a BounceBit native framework for issuing, pricing, and integrating securities in permissionless markets. From the first day of launch, BounceBit tokenized stocks will be fully integrated into the DeFi field: spot trading, DEX liquidity, collateral in lending agreements, applications in structured income strategies, and re-pledge.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.