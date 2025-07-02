The whale @qwatio’s short position was liquidated again for $50 million after adding more positions

PANews reported on July 2 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the insider whale @qwatio’s short position after adding positions has just been liquidated for another $50 million. After the whale added positions to short yesterday, BTC had fallen back to around $105,500, and its short position almost recovered but was not closed. With the rise in the market tonight, its short position was forced to liquidate another $50 million.

This short-selling operation has gone through multiple cycles of "liquidation → replenishment → re-liquidation", and the short position has been reduced from US$250 million to US$200 million. The remaining positions are still facing liquidation risks.