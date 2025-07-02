Cryptocurrency business adds $620 million to Trump's wealth, and his business empire is no longer limited to real estate

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, US President Trump's wealth has undergone a huge transformation, and cryptocurrency investment projects have injected at least $620 million into his assets. Although his net worth seems stable - only slightly down from $6.5 billion on election day to $6.4 billion today - in-depth analysis will find that his business empire is shifting from the traditional real estate sector to the volatile but potentially lucrative world of digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.