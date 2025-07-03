EURAU Stablecoin Debuts: Deutsche Bank, Galaxy Launch Europe’s First MiCA-Regulated Euro Token

CryptoNews
2025/07/03 03:00
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021194-5.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.16368-3.47%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05857+2.09%
EUR
EUR$1.1437-0.90%
Haven1
H1$0.01552-2.57%

EURAU stablecoin has become Germany’s first regulated euro-denominated digital currency after a joint venture between Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital obtained regulatory approval through an electronic money institution (EMI) license granted by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on July 1, 2025.

The AllUnity stablecoin will adhere to the European Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework and maintain full collateralization, providing institutional-grade transparency through proof of reserves and comprehensive regulatory reporting, according to a July 2 press release.

Germany’s First Regulated EURAU Stablecoin Provides 24/7 Cross-Border Solution

The EURAU stablecoin is designed to facilitate round-the-clock instant cross-border settlements and seamless integration for regulated financial institutions, fintech companies, treasury operations (ERP systems), and enterprise clients throughout Europe and internationally.

Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS, emphasized the importance of this development, stating that “The E-Money Institution (EMI) license marks an inflection point for the European financial industry as it enables the issuance of the first fully regulated EUR stablecoin out of Germany.

Hoops further elaborated that “DWS and its joint venture partners believe that bringing the euro onto the blockchain represents a foundational building block for the future of the European financial and real economy, creating a gateway to Europe and a more efficient financial system.

Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy, expressed confidence that EURAU will allow frictionless, compliant, and transparent value transfer, unlocking real utility for institutions, fintechs, and enterprises across borders.

Flow Traders will contribute to the initiative through its expertise as a leading global liquidity provider and market maker, while Galaxy Digital, recognized as a prominent leader in digital assets and blockchain, will help institutions operate in the evolving digital economy as EURAU develops into a fully regulated, euro-backed stablecoin designed for institutional use.

The AllUnity EURAU stablecoin was initially announced in December 2023 and has gained strong momentum following the recent approval of its EMI license and compliance with Europe’s MiCA framework.

Stablecoins, which maintain their value by being pegged to fiat currencies such as the euro or the dollar, alongside tokenized deposits—blockchain-based representations of traditional bank deposits—are experiencing increased adoption as financial institutions seek faster and more cost-effective payment solutions.

Why Deutsche Bank, Europe’s Largest Lender, Bets Big on Digital Assets

Deutsche Bank, Europe’s largest lender, has demonstrated considerable ambition regarding this initiative and digital assets more broadly.

On June 8, Deutsche Bank announced its exploration of stablecoins as the institution evaluated whether to issue its own digital currency or participate in broader industry initiatives, according to Sabih Behzad, Deutsche Bank’s head of digital assets and currencies transformation, in a Bloomberg interview.

The bank is also examining the potential for developing tokenized deposits that could enhance transaction settlement efficiency.

Beyond Europe, the German financial giant has been pursuing expansion opportunities in Latin America.

According to a press release shared with Cryptonews in May, Taurus, a Swiss digital asset infrastructure provider backed by Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, partnered with financial technology company Parfin to accelerate institutional adoption of digital assets across Latin America and Europe.

Most recently, on July 1, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank plans to launch a cryptocurrency custody service in 2026, collaborating with Bitpanda’s technology division to develop the platform.

This custody initiative is part of a broader trend among major financial institutions ramping up their digital asset capabilities, driven by evolving European regulations and supportive policy developments in the United States following Donald Trump’s recent electoral victory.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+4.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1494-4.78%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018323+1.48%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005147--%
Comedian
BAN$0.06451+0.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million