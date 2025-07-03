A whale bought $1.598 million of $COMPANY and lost $1.58 million in one minute

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale with the address "3xwR" purchased 443.92 million $COMPANY tokens for US$1.598 million, but then sold them for 105.89 SOL (approximately US$162,830), losing as much as US$1.58 million in less than a minute.
At the same time, another address "8mser" purchased 8.31 million $COMPANY at 3.96 SOL (about 608 US dollars) and successfully sold it for 5736.32 SOL (about 877,000 US dollars), making a huge profit.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.