Grayscale ETF Faces Indefinite Delay as SEC Reassesses Earlier Approval

99Bitcoins
2025/07/03 20:14
Walk Token
WALK$0.0265+0.53%
Capverse
CAP$0.07938-0.91%
FUND
FUND$0.027+15.97%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%

It only took one day for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to walk back on an approval given to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to convert to an exchange-traded fund (ETF), inadvertently halting its launch.

On 1 July 2025, the SEC shared a letter stating its intention to again review the recent approval granted to GDLC to convert its fund into an ETF.

The SEC’s approval of the Grayscale ETF had been welcomed as a landmark development for multi-asset crypto ETFs in the US. For the uninitiated, Grayscale brings a regulatory structure to a product that tracks Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading tokens by converting its multi-asset crypto fund.

The regulatory body’s initial approval indicated that its authorities were confident in the product’s readiness for the market. Nonetheless, it has decided to invoke Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice to review its earlier decision.

The GDLC fund holds $755 million in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP and Cardano. According to some analysts, the SEC’s agency staff signed off on the approval rather than the commissioners, hence the call back.

In its letter addressed to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the SEC said, “This letter is to notify you that, pursuant to Rule 431 of the Commission’s Rules of Practice, 17 CFR 201.431, the Commission will review the delegated action.”

Additionally, it confirmed, “In accordance with Rule 431(e), the July 1, 2025, order is stayed until the Commission orders otherwise.”

Explore: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025

Altcoin Exposure Draws Rare SEC Review of the Grayscale ETF Application

The GDLC fund, launched in 2018, includes a variety of cryptocurrencies, with more than 91% of its holdings invested in Ethereum and Bitcoin. The rest is made up of altcoins such as XRP, Solana and Cardano.

Also, the GDLC includes established cryptocurrencies based on their market size and adjusts every quarter to match changes. If approved, the GDLC will become a public ETF that lets investors hold several crypto assets in one place.

Historically, such reversals are uncommon. They often signal ongoing internal debates on investor protection, managing regulatory consistency and market stability. Altcoins, posing varying degrees of risk, could have been the trigger for the SEC commissioners to renege on the staff-level approval.

The inclusion of assets like XRP and Solana, whose status is still up for debate, may have raised concerns regarding the legal treatment of the underlying tokens and the clarity of disclosure as multi-asset products, such as Grayscale’s, add additional levels of structural and legal complexity, in contrast to single-asset ETFs.

Explore: 10+ Crypto Tokens That Can Hit 1000x in 2025

Bloomberg Analyst Thinks SEC is Reassessing Grayscale ETF to Develop Clearer Rules

Some analysts, such as Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, believe that the SEC is reassessing the Grayscale ETF to develop clearer rules before allowing more complex crypto funds. Baluchnas also speculates that the regulatory body is waiting to set consistent standards for crypto investment products before giving the green signal to GDLC’s ETF.

 

Explore: Top Solana Meme Coins to Buy in July 2025

The post Grayscale ETF Faces Indefinite Delay as SEC Reassesses Earlier Approval appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, along with the Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) and
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:02
The Challenges and Breakthroughs of Public Goods from the Perspective of Ethereum Infrastructure Iteration

The Challenges and Breakthroughs of Public Goods from the Perspective of Ethereum Infrastructure Iteration

Author: shew Overview As a public goods endowment fund, GCC is dedicated to advancing Ethereum infrastructure research. The most commonly used and public component of Ethereum's infrastructure is the Ethereum
FUND
FUND$0.027+15.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:00
Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia’s Central Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets to promote crypto development, marking a dramatic policy reversal for a nation that previously banned virtual assets and now calls them a “ reliable alternative ” to traditional currencies. The cooperation agreement enables mutual information exchange and knowledge sharing on blockchain intelligence tools, risk analysis, and regulatory experiences between both institutions. Source: Press Release Bolivia’s Virtual Asset Usage Explodes 532% in One Year Bolivia’s virtual asset usage surged from $46.5 million to $294 million between June 2024 and June 2025 following regulatory changes. Source: Reuters The partnership comes into effect immediately for an indefinite period. This positions Bolivia to benefit from El Salvador’s pioneering regulatory framework and practical experience as the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador’s CNAD has become a fundamental actor in the global digital assets ecosystem. Bolivia’s embrace of cryptocurrency contrasts sharply with its historical stance, having previously maintained strict prohibitions on virtual assets before implementing Board Resolution 082/2024 in June 2024. The policy shift enables legal use of virtual assets for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The agreement consolidates progress made in establishing digital assets as viable alternatives for families and small entrepreneurs. At the same time, Bolivia’s Central Bank commits to developing policies that modernize the financial system and deepen financial inclusion through regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. El Salvador’s experience provides valuable guidance despite recent International Monetary Fund restrictions that have capped the country’s Bitcoin purchases and mandated privatization of the state-run Chivo wallet by July 2025. Bolivia’s Cryptocurrency Revolution Gains Momentum Earlier this year, the Central Bank of Bolivia authorized state oil company YPFB to use cryptocurrency for purchasing crude oil and diesel from international vendors in March 2025. They aimed to address foreign currency shortages that created fuel supply disruptions across the country. President Luis Arce’s cabinet granted YPFB permission to conduct fuel import deals using either USD or cryptocurrency, with Bolivia requiring at least $60 million weekly for fuel imports. The decree instructs YPFB to make budgetary adjustments covering financial costs within applicable regulations. Bolivia’s cryptocurrency adoption has accelerated rapidly, with virtual asset transactions exceeding 1.1 million from July to September 2024 , compared to 932,000 in the six months before then. Six financial institutions began operating with virtual assets, reporting 40% growth in operations between July and August. The Central Bank launched educational initiatives, conducting over 33 workshops nationwide, reaching more than 3,000 participants to inform the public about virtual asset characteristics and risks. The legal framework enables Bolivians to use cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The partnership with El Salvador provides technical expertise for developing secure and regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. Source: Press Release Bolivia joins a growing number of countries using cryptocurrency for international trade, particularly those seeking alternatives to traditional banking systems amid sanctions or political tensions. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Model Faces IMF Constraints El Salvador maintains approximately 6,244 Bitcoin worth $742 million despite IMF loan agreement restrictions preventing new government purchases since February 2025. The $1.4 billion loan program requires the country to maintain unchanged Bitcoin holdings and privatize the Chivo wallet. President Nayib Bukele’s previous claims of daily Bitcoin purchases have been contradicted by IMF documentation confirming no new acquisitions since the loan agreement. On-chain activity showing Bitcoin movements between wallets represents internal transfers rather than fresh purchases. The IMF praised El Salvador’s updated Bitcoin policy for reducing fiscal risk and strengthening transparency, noting these steps help stabilize inflation and restore macroeconomic stability. However, Bitcoin is no longer considered mandatory legal tender under the agreement. ⚠️ El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment appears to be faltering under the weight of an IMF loan agreement and declining public engagement. #IMF #ElSalvador https://t.co/65lADRixOH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 26, 2025 El Salvador’s CNAD has consolidated its position as a regional leader in cryptocurrency regulation, promoting innovation, security, and regulatory compliance throughout the digital assets sector. The country’s regulatory framework remains among the most developed and advanced in promoting virtual assets globally. The My First Bitcoin organization reported that government-backed education and adoption efforts have stalled since the IMF deal , with declining public engagement in cryptocurrency learning programs. The shift has raised questions about the long-term viability of El Salvador’s original Bitcoin vision.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021192-5.80%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.2545+94.72%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14506+2.24%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05823+2.84%
SIX
SIX$0.02088+0.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 17:17

Trending News

More

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

The Challenges and Breakthroughs of Public Goods from the Perspective of Ethereum Infrastructure Iteration

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10