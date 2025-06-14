Tony G Co-Investment Buys 10,000 Hyperliquid Tokens to Strengthen DeFi Strategy

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 06:54
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43,4+%1,44
Gravity
G$0,01251+%0,16
DeFi
DEFI$0,002058+%3,62
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01743+%8,12

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings has made its first direct investment in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, purchasing over 10,000 HYPE tokens to bolster its DeFi-focused digital asset strategy.

$438,000 HyperLiquid Token Purchase Expands Tony G Co-Investment DeFi Portfolio

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) has announced its initial investment into the Hyperliquid ecosystem with the acquisition of 10,387 HYPE tokens, valued at approximately US$438,828.

According to the announcement, this move marks the company’s first direct exposure to Hyperliquid, signaling a strategic expansion of its presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The tokens were purchased at an average price of US$42.24 each, reinforcing the company’s commitment to diversifying its digital asset holdings and capturing growth opportunities within emerging blockchain networks.

“This acquisition reflects our strategic commitment to supporting digital infrastructure that is driving the next wave of innovation. Hyperliquid represents one of the most exciting developments in decentralized trading infrastructure, and we are proud to be one of the first public companies to invest in the Hyperliquid ecosystem,” said Matt Zahab, CEO of Tony G Co-Investment Holdings.

The transaction was executed through Wonderfi Technologies Inc., a leading Canadian digital asset platform and regulated marketplace operator. This partnership underscores the growing role of regulated exchanges in facilitating institutional and corporate entry into decentralized ecosystems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

According to PANews on July 31, stablecoin issuer Paxos stated on the X platform that Visa announced today that it will support USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:09
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24
The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

1. Overview of the Event In early July 2025, the law firm Pomerantz filed a class action lawsuit against Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, NASDAQ: MSTR) in the U.S. District Court for
U Coin
U$0,0109-%3,62
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:00

Trending News

More

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

Will Siton’s DOGE Surpass XRP in the Future? Siton Mining Launches DOGE-Exclusive Contracts, Unlocking Daily Passive Income

Bitcoin dominance continues to shrink, which altcoins are poised for a breakout?