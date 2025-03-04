PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development

The birth of Bitcoin is not accidental, but the result of decades of technical and conceptual accumulation of the cypherpunk movement. From the foundation of cryptography to the conception of anonymous electronic cash, to the practice of decentralized consensus mechanism, a series of key breakthroughs paved the way for Bitcoin. Core concepts such as public key identity, Byzantine fault tolerance, proof of work, and smart contracts have shaped the foundation of the decentralized financial system. Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin white paper not only marked the birth of peer-to-peer electronic cash, but also continued the cypherpunk's pursuit of privacy, freedom, and anti-censorship, setting off a global decentralized revolution against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis.

