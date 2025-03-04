PA Daily | Binance Watch tab adds 10 tokens including AERGO, ALPACA, AST; Arthur Hayes firmly believes that we are still in a bull market cycle

Today's news tips:

Market News: Trump administration plans to announce zero capital gains tax policy on cryptocurrency sales at Friday's crypto summit

Nasdaq Files 19b-4 Filing for Grayscale Hedera ETF

Binance adjusts watch tag rules and adds 10 tokens including AERGO, ALPACA, AST, etc.

Bybit CEO: 77% of the stolen funds can still be traced, 20% can no longer be traced, and 3% have been frozen

Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches 11th Project - GoPlus Security (GPS)

Zora Releases ZORA Token Economics: 10% for Retroactive Airdrop

Placeholder Partner: Now is the bull market correction stage, not the top of this round of bull market

Arthur Hayes: We are still firmly in a bull market cycle, and in the worst case scenario, Bitcoin will fall to $70,000

Regulatory/Macro

The State Council Tariff Commission: Starting from March 10, a 10% or 15% tariff will be imposed on some imported goods originating from the United States

According to Cailianshe, the State Council Tariff Commission issued an announcement on the 4th that on March 3, 2025, the US government announced that it would further impose a 10% tariff on all Chinese goods exported to the United States on the grounds of fentanyl. The unilateral imposition of tariffs by the United States undermines the multilateral trading system, increases the burden on American companies and consumers, and undermines the basis for economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States. With the approval of the State Council, tariffs will be imposed on some imported goods originating in the United States from March 10, 2025. The relevant matters are as follows: 1. A 15% tariff will be imposed on chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton. 2. A 10% tariff will be imposed on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products. 3. For imported goods listed in the appendix originating from the United States, corresponding tariffs will be imposed on the basis of the current applicable tariff rates. The current bonded and tax reduction and exemption policies remain unchanged, and the additional tariffs will not be reduced or exempted. 4. Goods that have been shipped from the place of departure before March 10, 2025 and imported between March 10, 2025 and April 12, 2025 shall not be subject to the additional tariffs prescribed in this announcement.

Market News: Trump administration plans to announce zero capital gains tax policy on cryptocurrency sales at Friday's crypto summit

Mike Alfred, founder of digital asset investment platform Eaglebrook Advisors, posted on the X platform: "It is reported that the Trump administration is preparing to announce a zero capital gains tax policy for cryptocurrency sales at the cryptocurrency summit on Friday (that is, cryptocurrency sales will be exempt from capital gains tax)."

Nasdaq Files 19b-4 Filing for Grayscale Hedera ETF

According to Cointelegraph, Nasdaq submitted a 19b-4 application to apply for listing and trading the Grayscale Hedera ETF (HBAR).

February’s market crash triggered $500 million in ETH liquidations

According to The Block, in February, the Ethereum lending market experienced the worst liquidation event in 12 months, with nearly $500 million in collateral liquidated. This is the second-highest monthly liquidation amount in DeFi history, second only to the $670 million liquidation during the market crash in May 2021. The surge in liquidations coincided with a sharp drop in the market value of the entire cryptocurrency market, triggering a series of forced liquidations. These liquidations were mainly concentrated on the two major lending platforms Aave and Compound, which together handled most of the liquidation volume in February. While lending protocols are designed to handle liquidations through automated processes, the scale of the February event highlights how quickly market conditions can deteriorate when overall market sentiment shifts. For borrowers, this emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy collateral ratio and sufficient buffers to withstand market downturns. Despite the huge amount of liquidations, major lending platforms have demonstrated resilience and operated as designed even under pressure. This operational stability represents an important maturity point for DeFi infrastructure, showing that these protocols can handle large-scale deleveraging events without systemic risk.

Well-known online anchor Amouranth said that he was robbed by a gunman and asked for cryptocurrency

According to Cointelegraph, late at night on March 2, the well-known network anchor Amouranth (real name Kaitlyn Siragusa) posted a series of posts on the X platform, saying that she had been robbed and the robbers asked for cryptocurrency. On March 3, hours after posting on the X platform for the first time, she posted another update saying that there were three gunmen and attached a video suspected to be from a surveillance camera. It is said that after she took the three men to another part of the property, there were three loud noises, and then the three men ran out of the picture. In November 2024, Amouranth posted a screenshot of her Coinbase account, showing that she held about 211 Bitcoins, which were worth $20 million at the time, equivalent to $86,535 per Bitcoin. The screenshot also showed that she held about $80,000 worth of Ethereum, when the price of Ethereum was $2,161. Amouranth is known for being open about her financial situation. She once participated in a YouTube personal finance show and shared her income on various platforms.

The US SEC Cryptocurrency Working Group officially announced that the first roundtable meeting will be held on March 21

According to The Block, the newly established cryptocurrency task force of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will hold its first roundtable later this month as part of a series of meetings. The SEC said in a statement on Monday that the meeting, titled "Our Past and Future-Defining Securities Status," will be held on March 21 at the agency's headquarters in Washington, DC. This roundtable is part of the "Spring Sprint, Seeking Cryptocurrency Clarity" series of meetings. Hester Peirce, a Republican commissioner who leads the cryptocurrency task force, said in a statement: "I look forward to using the public's expertise to develop a workable regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies." Peirce said she plans to prioritize classifying some tokens as "non-securities."

NYSE Arca Files 19b-4 Application for Bitwise Dogecoin ETF

NYSE Arca has filed a 19b-4 application for the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF. In the "Text of the Proposed Rule Change" section of this document, it is stated that pursuant to Section 19(b)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 19b-4 thereunder, NYSE Arca proposes to list and trade shares of the Bitwise Dogecoin exchange-traded fund on the NYSE Arca market pursuant to NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E (Commodity-Based Trust Shares).

Trump: Reciprocal tariffs will take effect on April 2

According to Jinshi, US President Trump said that reciprocal tariffs will be implemented on April 2. Tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be implemented on Tuesday.

Yuga Labs announces that the US SEC has officially concluded its investigation

Yuga Labs posted on the X platform: “After more than three years of investigation, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officially ended its investigation into Yuga Labs. This is a huge victory for the NFT field and all creators who drive the development of our ecosystem. NFT is not a security.”

Financing/IPO

AI company CoreWeave files for IPO, plans to raise $4 billion at a $35 billion valuation

According to CoinDesk, CoreWeave, an AI company that works closely with Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, submitted an IPO application today, expecting to raise $4 billion and be valued at over $35 billion. The prospectus shows that the company achieved $1.9 billion in revenue in 2024, but suffered a net loss of $863 million due to AI-related investments. The company's cumulative losses have now reached $1.5 billion. CoreWeave has invited Core Scientific to assist in building a 500 megawatt (MW) AI infrastructure. When CoreWeave was still engaged in Ethereum mining, the latter was the former's largest GPU supplier.

AI startup Anthropic completes $3.5 billion financing, with a valuation of $61.5 billion

According to Zhitong Finance, artificial intelligence startup Anthropic announced that it has officially completed $3.5 billion in financing, with a company valuation of $61.5 billion. This round of financing was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, which invested $1 billion. Other investors include General Catalyst, Jane Street, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. In addition, existing investors such as Menlo Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners also made additional investments in this round of financing. Anthropic's valuation has soared, partly due to the rapid expansion of the company's business. According to people familiar with the matter, the company's annual revenue run rate will be about $1 billion by the end of 2023, but it has increased by 30% so far this year. However, Anthropic did not comment on specific revenue. The new financing will be used to develop the next generation of AI models, expand computing power, strengthen AI safety research, and promote market expansion in Asia and Europe. Last week, Anthropic launched a more advanced AI model Sonnet and released a new AI agent that can automate software programming tasks. This move further demonstrates its cutting-edge innovation capabilities in AI research and development.

MEV infrastructure FastLane Labs completes $6 million financing, led by Figment Capital and others

MEV infrastructure FastLane Labs announced the completion of US$6 million in financing, led by Figment Capital and DBA, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Robot Ventures, Hashkey Capital, CHORUS ONE and others. The new funds will be used to create a full range of liquidity pledge tokens on Monad. According to reports, FastLane Labs is committed to building a long-term MEV ecosystem on Monad, so that users, dApps and pledgers can benefit from it. Earlier in May 2023, FastLane Labs completed US$2.3 million in financing, led by Multicoin Capital.

Project News

Binance adjusts watch tag rules and adds 10 tokens including AERGO, ALPACA, AST, etc.

Binance announced that it will adjust the update frequency of the watch tag to once a month, and new projects will be added in the first week of each month. At the same time, the scope of the watch tag will be expanded to include the following 10 new tokens: Aergo (AERGO), Alpaca Finance (ALPACA), AirSwap (AST), Badger DAO (BADGER), BurgerCities (BURGER), COMBO (COMBO), NULS (NULS), STP (STPT), UniLend (UFT) and VIDT DAO (VIDT).

Bybit CEO: 77% of the stolen funds can still be traced, 20% can no longer be traced, and 3% have been frozen

Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, released the latest executive summary of hacker funds on the X platform: the total amount of stolen funds is about $1.4 billion, equivalent to about 500,000 ETH, of which 77% can still be traced, 20% can no longer be traced, and 3% has been frozen. Breakdown: 83% (417,348 ETH, about $1 billion) has been converted into Bitcoin, involving 6,954 wallets (average 1.71 BTC per wallet). This week and next week are critical for the fund freeze, as funds will begin to be liquidated on exchanges, over-the-counter (OTC) and peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms. Hackers mainly used THORChain to convert Ethereum into Bitcoin: the amount of ETH exchanged through the THORChain chain is 361,255, equivalent to $900 million, accounting for 72%, which can be traced. 79,655 ETH, about 16% of the funds, disappeared through the ExCH channel and are still waiting for updates. 40,233 ETH, equivalent to $100 million, accounting for 8%, were traded through OKX Web3 agents. Of these, 16,680 ETH can still be tracked, while 23,553 ETH, equivalent to $65 million (about 5%), cannot be tracked and requires OKX Web3 to provide information. Bounty update: A total of 11 parties helped Bybit freeze funds, among which the top three were Mantle, Paraswap, and ZachXBT. 2,178,797 USDT have been paid to 11 bounty hunters.

Binance HODLer Airdrop Launches 11th Project - GoPlus Security (GPS)

According to the official announcement, Binance HODLer airdrops are now live with the 11th project - GoPlus Security (GPS). From 08:00 on February 19, 2025 to 07:59 on February 25, 2025 (GMT+8), users who use BNB to purchase guaranteed capital earning (regular and/or current) or on-chain earning products will receive airdrop allocations. HODLer airdrop information is expected to be available within twelve hours, and the new tokens will be distributed to users' spot wallets at least 1 hour before trading begins. Binance will list GPS at 21:00 on March 4, 2025 (GMT+8), and open trading pairs for USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD and TRY, subject to seed tag trading rules. GPS recharge channels will be open in 2 hours. GPS HODLer Airdrop Details: Token Name: GoPlus Security (GPS); Total Genesis Token Supply: 10,000,000,000 GPS; Maximum Token Supply: 10,000,000,000 GPS; Total HODLer Airdrop Tokens: 300,000,000 GPS (3% of Maximum Token Supply); An additional 400,000,000 GPS will be allocated to the Hodler Airdrop in batches 6 months after the Spot Listing; detailed rules will be announced separately. Circulating Supply at Binance Listing: 1,813,400,000 GPS (18.1% of Maximum Token Supply).

Cronos' proposal to recover the 70 billion CROs that have been destroyed faces strong opposition, with the opposition rate currently reaching 95.7%

Layer1 blockchain Cronos is facing strong opposition over a proposal to restore 70 billion CRO tokens destroyed in 2021. Early voting results on Mintscan show that 95.7% of participants voted to reject the plan. The vote is expected to end on March 17. In addition, Cryptoslate reported that CRO advocate Wyll Bilderberg said on the X platform: "Destruction is destruction, and destroyed tokens should not be resurrected. I almost never oppose anything that happens on Cronos, but today, I strongly oppose it! If this bill passes, it will only confirm that Cronos is highly centralized and therefore untrustworthy." Earlier yesterday, Cronos proposed to reissue 70 billion destroyed tokens to "create Cronos Strategic Reserves."

Zora Releases ZORA Token Economics: 10% for Retroactive Airdrop

According to The Block, the universal media registration protocol Zora announced in an announcement on Monday that it will launch its eponymous Meme coin on the Optimism-based Base network in the coming months. The upcoming token is "for entertainment only" and will not give holders governance rights. The first snapshot of ZORA was conducted on Monday, and the second snapshot is scheduled for three days before the official airdrop of ZORA, which is expected to take place sometime in the spring of 2025. The total supply of the token is 10 billion, of which 26.1% is allocated to contributors, 20% is used for incentives, 20% belongs to the treasury, 18.9% is allocated to the Zora team, 10% is used for retroactive airdrops, and 5% is used to maintain liquidity. It is reported that Zora is a universal media registration protocol built using the Optimism technology stack. The company was founded in 2020 and launched the decentralized, creator-centric Zora network in 2023. In May 2022, Haun Ventures led a $50 million round of financing for Zora, when the protocol was valued at $600 million.

Viewpoint

Placeholder Partner: Now is the bull market correction stage, not the top of this round of bull market

Chris Burniske, partner of Placeholder, tweeted that the current market sentiment is low and many people choose to sell at low points, but he believes that this is an opportunity rather than an end point. He believes that this may just be a correction in the bull market, not the top of this round of bull market. Even if Bitcoin may fall a little, it may not be a good choice to sell now, because it is easy to miss the subsequent rise. He advises investors to stay calm. If they don’t know what to do, they can choose not to look at price fluctuations; if they still have funds, they can consider buying in batches when the market looks attractive or when the sentiment is most pessimistic. He reminded that people should not trust those who "always trade perfectly". The key is to hold assets with potential for a long time. Burniske also mentioned that the rise and fall speed of Bitcoin and crypto assets is the fastest in the financial market. If the stock market fluctuates more, policies may intervene, and the crypto market will react most sensitively. He encouraged investors not to miss opportunities due to fear or frequent operations, and was confident in the future of the blockchain industry, believing that institutional entry and technology applications are accelerating.

Adam Cochran: Trump has no power to unilaterally repeal crypto capital gains tax, only Congress can

In response to Mike Alfred's previous rumor that the Trump administration intends to announce a zero capital gains tax policy on cryptocurrency sales at the Crypto Summit on Friday, Adam Cochran, partner at Cinneamhain Ventures, said: "Mike blocked me because I repeatedly verified his authenticity, but that doesn't stop me. The president cannot unilaterally amend the tax law. Only Congress can. This is one of the few congressional powers clearly defined in the Constitution. Even if the president announces the decision, or attempts to sign an executive order for it, it will not make it law. This is no more effective than me declaring myself a cupcake."

Arthur Hayes: We are still firmly in a bull market cycle, and in the worst case scenario, Bitcoin will fall to $70,000

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, said in his latest blog post that although the US stock market index is still close to its historical high, Bitcoin has sent a signal that a liquidity crisis is approaching. Based on this, Hayes believes that the US stock market will experience a severe correction due to recession concerns. Hayes pointed out that if Bitcoin leads the trend when the market falls, it will play a similar role when it rises. Due to the huge leverage in the system, a slight financial disturbance can quickly evolve into a full-scale panic. If his prediction is accurate, the Federal Reserve will act soon. Bitcoin will bottom out first, and the fiat financial system dominated by the US stock market will then fall into trouble. Hayes firmly believes that we are still in a bull market cycle, so the worst case scenario for Bitcoin is to fall back to the historical high of $70,000 in the previous cycle. But he is not sure whether it will fall to this level. A positive sign is the decline in the total account balance of the US Treasury, which is equivalent to a liquidity injection. Based on his confidence in Trump's financial policies and his goals, Hayes increased his risk exposure when Bitcoin traded in the $80,000 to $90,000 range. If the current situation is just a "dead cat bounce", he expects Bitcoin to drop to the low of $80,000 again. If the S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100 falls 20% to 30% from their all-time highs, and a large financial institution is on the verge of bankruptcy, global markets may fall synchronously, all risk assets will be frustrated together, and Bitcoin may fall below $80,000 or even $70,000. Regardless of market fluctuations, Hayes said he would be cautious about buying on dips, not using leverage, and waiting for the final shock of the global (especially US) fiat financial market, which will drive Bitcoin to $1 million or even higher. He concluded: "Stay focused and buy Bitcoin."

CryptoQuant CEO: BTC may continue to remain sluggish before US market sentiment improves, the market does not care about retail investors

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said that the Bitcoin market may remain sluggish until the US market sentiment improves. Currently, the on-chain activity is not significant and the key indicators are neutral, indicating that the bull cycle is still continuing. At the same time, Bitcoin fundamentals remain strong and more mining machines are coming online. He pointed out that if the bull cycle ends here, it will be an undesirable result for all parties, including old whales, mining companies, traditional financial institutions and even Trump. He also added that the market does not care about the impact on retail investors.

Important data

Possibly affected by the addition of Binance’s watch tags, NULS, ALPACA, COMBO and other tokens fell by more than 20% in a short period of time

According to Binance market data, perhaps affected by the addition of Binance observation tags, tokens such as NULS, ALPACA, and COMBO fell by more than 20% in a short period of time, including: COMBO fell 24.2% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.2244; NULS fell 23.58% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.1919; ALPACA fell 21% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.0946; AERGO fell 20.1% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.0739; BADGER fell 19.53% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$3.047; VIDT fell 19.17% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.016; AST fell 16% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.0581; UFT fell 15.12% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.1353; BURGER fell 14.01% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.3018; STPT fell 9.71% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.09604. According to previous news, Binance adjusted the observation tag rules and added 10 tokens including AERGO, ALPACA, AST, etc.

Ansem sold $2 million of WIF and $1.06 million of FARTCOIN, losing $294,000 and $31,000 respectively

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, 13 hours ago, Ansem (@blknoiz06) conducted two token sales transactions: one was the sale of 2.97 million $WIF for $2 million, with a loss of approximately $294,000; the other was the sale of 3.6 million $FARTCOIN for $1.06 million, with a loss of approximately $31,000.

An ancient whale transferred 6,022 ETH to an address associated with the Ethereum Foundation, equivalent to approximately $12.34 million

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the ancient whale with 560,000 ETH in Ethereum IC0 transferred 6,022 ETH, about 12.34 million US dollars, to the address associated with the Ethereum Foundation more than two hours ago. The funds have not been transferred or interacted yet. The IC0 whale has distributed ETH to 4 addresses, of which 105,522 ETH has been transferred to the current address in the past two years, mostly used for staking in various LRT protocols. There are still 280,000 ETH with a cost as low as $0.31 stored in three addresses.

A whale who shorted ETH 50 times now has a floating profit of $78 million

According to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a whale opened an Ethereum short position on Hyperliquid with 50x leverage in January, and has now made a floating profit of approximately US$78 million. If Ethereum rises to US$3,507.3, its corresponding position will be liquidated.

Update: The whale "set 10 big targets first" and is suspected to have closed its position at around $90,000 BTC to take profit and open a long position. The new operation has caused a floating loss of $15.62 million

Regarding the whale’s position of “setting 10 big targets first”, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa released an update saying that based on the screenshots taken by group members last night, the whale seemed to have closed its positions at around $90,000 in BTC and turned to open long positions, and also opened long positions in ETH: BTC: opening price of $90,207, holding 2,069 ETH: opening price of approximately $2,285, holding 10,800 Based on this data, the current floating loss is $15.62 million.

A whale has withdrawn 20 million OM from Binance in the past four days, with a current loss of 4.7 million US dollars

According to OnchainLens, a whale has withdrawn a total of 20 million OM (worth $143.1 million) from Binance in the past four days. Currently, these OMs are worth $138 million, with a floating loss of $4.7 million.

1.54 million UNI continued to flow from Galaxy Digital to Binance and OKX 5 hours ago

According to on-chain analyst Ember, 1.54 million UNI (about $11.17 million) continued to flow from Galaxy Digital to Binance and OKX 5 hours ago. In 12 days, as many as 8.871 million UNI (74.35 million) were transferred from Galaxy Digital to Binance and OKX. The price of UNI also fell by 29% during this period (from $9.5 to $6.7).

A whale holding over 110,000 ETH has transferred 30,000 ETH to FalconX and Galaxy Digital in the past 14 hours

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale wallet holding more than 110,000 ETH ($235 million) appears to be selling ETH. In the past 14 hours, the wallet has transferred 30,000 ETH ($68.55 million) to FalconX and Galaxy Digital, and received 7.76 million USDC from FalconX. The wallet may be related to Genesis Trading.

Hackers have cleaned up all 499,000 ETH stolen from Bybit in 10 days

According to on-chain analyst Ember, the hacker has cleaned up all the 499,000 ETH ($1.39 billion) stolen from Bybit, and the whole process took 10 days. The price of ETH fell by 23% during this process (from $2,780 to the current $2,130). THORChain, the main channel used by the hacker to launder money, also received $5.9 billion in transaction volume and $5.5 million in handling fees due to the hacker's money laundering.