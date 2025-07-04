PANews June 2025 columnist influence and column article popularity rankings released

2025/07/04 12:07
The PANews TOP 5 influential columnists and TOP 10 column article popularity rankings for June 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the "double rankings") were released today. We conducted a comprehensive assessment of the publication status of all columnists and the popularity of all column articles on the PANews platform in June to produce the double rankings.

Top 5 influential columnists

We made a comprehensive assessment based on the frequency of publication, quality of publication and number of readers to create the TOP 5 columnists with the most influence in June. As shown in the figure above, the 5 columnists on the list are:

No.1 Hashkey Group

Hashkey Group is a licensed exchange in Hong Kong, affiliated to Wanxiang Group. In June, the author of this column published rumor-refuting content, which received widespread attention. Click here to visit the author's homepage.

No.2 Biteye

Biteye is a blockchain research organization and community focusing on L1/L2, DeFi, NFT and Web3. In June, the author published a number of potential project exploration content, which is in line with market hotspots and has a high reading volume. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

No.3 OKLink

OKLink is a well-known blockchain data provider. In June, the columnist published an article focusing on stable returns on the chain, which was hotly discussed in the market and received a good number of readers. Click here to visit the author's homepage.

No.4 Mankiw Blockchain

Mankiw Blockchain interprets hot issues in the blockchain field from a legal perspective. During June, the author frequently output content, covering stablecoins, RWA, PayFi and other aspects. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

No.5 Yue Xiaoyu

Yue Xiaoyu was a product manager at Alibaba and is now focusing on Web3 project investment and research. In June, the author published two stablecoin articles and one Labubu article, both of which received good readings. Click here to visit the author's homepage .

Column article popularity ranking TOP10

Based on a comprehensive evaluation of content quality and article reading volume , the TOP10 column articles in June were compiled. As shown in the figure above, the 10 column articles on the list are:

No.1 《 Exclusive interview with HashKey Group: Hong Kong is great, HashKey is great too! 》 by HashKey Group

Fast does not mean good, and stable does not mean slow. Hong Kong is the world's third largest international financial center, with the world's top legal system, financial regulatory capabilities and institutional capital resources. What real builders value is not the speed at the starting line, but the safety and return at the finish line.

No.2 " Pop Mart's Three-Stage Rocket: How does Labubu use emotional value to leverage the 100 billion market? " by Yue Xiaoyu

The celebrity effect and social media communication act as "detonators", transforming Labubu into a global social currency and driving viral spread.

No.3 " OKG Research: Bank interest rates cannot outrun inflation? On-chain financial management returns easily exceed 5% " by OKLink

Is traditional financial management too "cold"? Understand the real opportunity of 5% return on the chain in one article

No.4 " Will Pump.fun's coin issuance really bring down Solana? " by ABC Alpha

Although some liquidity will be temporarily withdrawn, the fundamentals of Solana and even the entire crypto have not changed.

No.5 " Exclusive Interview with Tether CEO: Genius Act, Circle IPO, Bitcoin and Tether's Trillion Market Value " by Web3 Lawyer

At this historic moment in the development of stablecoins, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino gave his own understanding.

No.6 " Analysis of RWA Token Securitization, Horizontal Comparison of Global Regulatory Status " by Mankiw Blockchain

The passage of the Hong Kong Stablecoin Draft, the US GENIUS, the European MiCA and the Southeast Asia Act is undoubtedly a major step forward in the application of RWA.

No.7 " Who controls your liquidation line? Revealing the price war and human dilemma behind the perpetual contracts of the three major platforms " by Agintender

Four types of mainland assets, such as jewelry, collectibles, and intellectual property rights, are basically not suitable for RWA.

No.8 " Stablecoin Narratives are on the Rise, Check out 10 Potential Projects and Interaction Opportunities " by Biteye

The second half of stablecoins focuses on payment, DeFi, and RWA, and takes stock of the gameplay of 10 projects.

No.9 " Regulatory support, data is positive, Ethereum is on the eve of a surge " by Cycle Trading

Ethereum remains the most important infrastructure for on-chain finance.

No.10 " JD.com's Stablecoin Ambition is Not Just Cross-Border Payment " by Cobo

"JD.com's international business does not follow the cross-border e-commerce route, but rather local e-commerce, local infrastructure, local employees, local procurement, local delivery, and only sells branded products."

at last

Congratulations to the above 5 columnists and 10 popular article authors. Thank you to all columnists. Your support makes PANews more exciting. The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East in June dragged down the crypto market, but the more important news is that with the successful listing of Circle, more and more traditional institutions are accelerating the layout of stablecoins, bringing more funds and attention to the crypto market. 2025 is already halfway through, and I hope you can join us in recording the next story:

  • If you have in-depth thoughts on the market, industry, and crypto track , and if you are good at writing about hot events, emerging projects, in-depth research reports, track observations , etc., please do not hesitate to contact us immediately. PANews will recommend high-quality content to the homepage, and even pin it to the top, promote it in the APP, put it on the banner, and spread it in the community ; excellent authors will also be recommended on the homepage .
  • The July double list will be announced around August 5, 2025. We look forward to seeing more new faces.
  • Scan the QR code to add the PANews column leader, open a column, and build Web3:

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.