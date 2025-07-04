Musk's "Utopia" is disillusioned

PANews
2025/07/04 13:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,389+0,57%

Author: Zuo Ye

So big, so beautiful, Musk chose a day to die.

Trump is actually very nice to Musk. In March, under pressure from the United States, South Africa's land reform actually stalled. South Africa originally planned to transfer 30% of the land from white farmers to black people "free of charge."

Moreover, the United States refused to attend the G20 meeting hosted by South Africa on the grounds that South Africa was suspected of committing "genocide" against white people, which shocked the world a little. This was the first black-and-white reversal since the Age of Discovery and was full of absurdity.

In fact, Trump’s focus is not on external affairs, but on the internal struggles in the United States. Fighting the Democratic Party is the top priority. Trump’s abnormal targeting of South Africa can hardly be said to be a concern for the fate of white South Africans, but rather a reward to his political benefactors.

Trump's consistent style is that he will do his best to fulfill what he promised to voters, and he will do even more desperately to fulfill what he promised to Musk, even if it means risking the United States' foreign relations.

He really made me cry.

Trump does not hate South Africa, he just wants to make money, but Musk has always been concerned about the demise of white South Africa. In his mind, today's South Africa is tomorrow's America, and his mission is to prevent all this from happening.

The focus of everything is the One Big Beautiful Bill (BBB). The 3B bill was not the fuse for the Trump-Ma split, but the result of their different routes.

In Musk's view, the 3B bill is a stupid choice with 1B more than 2B. It doesn't matter if it amplifies the gap between the rich and the poor. After all, Musk is a top billionaire, and it is reasonable for him to subsidize fuel vehicles. Musk's industries are not limited to Tesla, and SpaceX can get more government orders.

In Musk's view, the real problem lies in the Trump Organization's abandonment and violation of financial discipline.

Although it is called big and beautiful, it is actually old and outdated. The core idea is exactly the same as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, both of which are modeled after Reagan’s economic stimulus bill in the 1980s.

But the bills are very similar, and the United States is very different.

The United States began to deindustrialize during the Reagan era, which means that the United States had industry. Today, the United States has been completely deindustrialized. Continuing to cut taxes and stimulate the economy will only cause U.S. debt to soar, the stock market to skyrocket, and the dollar to inflate.

Trump doesn't care, he just has to keep America going, but Musk cares a lot, he thinks the US should develop its economy seriously.

Musk's "Utopia" is disillusioned

 Image caption: Trump pays off his loan. Image source: Bloomberg

Musk is a successful entrepreneur. Before he became a political strategist for Trump, he had already proven himself in many business fields. Trump went bankrupt many times, and it was not until he went bankrupt for the second time that he began to issue coins to make money and pay off the building loans.

After the 3B Act takes effect, the U.S. national debt will increase by at least $3 trillion in the future, which is not only contrary to Musk's pursuit of reducing government spending, but will also make the U.S. debt truly out of control until MMT takes effect or the federal government goes bankrupt.

As for the stablecoin that everyone thinks will save all this, in fact it will not happen. The reason is simple. The U.S. debt is too much. The scale of tens of trillions of dollars cannot be covered by the issuance of 250 billion stablecoins. Even if the current issuance scale is expanded tenfold, it basically cannot even solve the interest on the U.S. debt.

Trump’s deregulation of crypto-related activities is more a direct response to lobbying groups than a result of complex economic considerations. At the last minute, new money such as Coinbase and Silicon Valley right-wingers such as Peter Thiel have all stepped up to bet that Trump will win.

This is clearly a political deal, not a carefully designed plan by Trump.

Musk couldn’t forget the white people’s loss of South Africa, so how could he remain indifferent to the white people’s impending loss of the United States?

Therefore, Musk tried his best to stop the 3B bill and was willing to "withdraw from the US government" to return to the business. Trump responded by sending Musk back to South Africa, playing out the story of Lu Buwei and Qin Shihuang.

What have you done for the US? The US named you DOGE, and NASA received a big order.

In this way, businessmen and politicians quickly went through the drama of dating, falling in love, hating each other, and killing each other. It took only a few months instead of ten or twenty years.

However, Musk's businessman thinking will save everything, just as he speculates on Trump to make a deal instead of risking his life. Businessmen cannot go all in on politics. After all, Musk really has hundreds of billions and several large companies, but Trump has already gone all in. The only option he can have is to win or go to jail.

The political persecution by the Democratic Party was ineffective, and I still entered the White House for the second time;

Fists and fire cannot defeat the Houthis, but with patience, I can still mediate between Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Israel;

Looking east, I can’t handle the tariffs, but I can still win from Vietnam.

Musk's "Utopia" is disillusioned

 Image caption: A little song of praise, Image source: @elonmusk

Although Musk said that he wanted to establish a new political party to create a new America (The American Party), he has actually "quietly" lowered his stance and started to return to his nature as a businessman, refocusing on AGI (xAI), rockets and cars. Business will continue regardless of subsidies or not.

However, we live in an era dominated by capitalism. Where is Jack Ma can also boomerang, but after all, Jack Ma still retains his personal freedom and financial freedom. Being in the heart of capitalism, Musk will definitely not be shot eight times, and the toast will be over.

The real danger is yet to come. How long can Musk maintain his identity as an industrial capitalist?

This is really funny. Musk was forced to become an industrialist. Since competing with Peter Thiel's Paypal in the early 2000s, Musk's X.com has wanted to become a one-stop financial management center. The name change after acquiring Twitter was also for this purpose. However, Peter Thiel's new digital bank Erebor is about to start operations, and Musk is still worrying about Starship.

Erebor plans to fill the market gap left by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and provide services to crypto businesses.

Maybe we all misunderstood Musk. Musk once believed that flying to Mars and the moon was the right choice to escape the earth and build a utopia, but human ideology and political conflicts will follow closely, and you will never get rid of them. Let’s take Peter Thiel as an example. His Palantir is already an important defense contractor, making a lot of money quietly in the dark area.

During the congressional process of the Big, American Act, the former congressman and current vice president nominated by Peter Thiel cast the final decisive vote, while Musk could only worry about the future of the United States and himself on Twitter.

If you can't win in the business world, everything is zero.

Power is only responsible for the source of power. Trump does not have to take Musk seriously. Without Musk, there is still Elon Musk. Many businessmen are waiting to "join the ministry" at Mar-a-Lago, but once Musk's cash flow is cut off, they will have to wait to return to South Africa with nothing.

Musk wants the stars and the sea, but humans only want comfort, the kind of comfort that they want even until death.

Musk experienced the demise of white South Africa in the first half of his life, and he may witness the decline of white America in the second half of his life. He will ultimately witness humanity’s lack of ambition and will trap the earth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia’s Central Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets to promote crypto development, marking a dramatic policy reversal for a nation that previously banned virtual assets and now calls them a “ reliable alternative ” to traditional currencies. The cooperation agreement enables mutual information exchange and knowledge sharing on blockchain intelligence tools, risk analysis, and regulatory experiences between both institutions. Source: Press Release Bolivia’s Virtual Asset Usage Explodes 532% in One Year Bolivia’s virtual asset usage surged from $46.5 million to $294 million between June 2024 and June 2025 following regulatory changes. Source: Reuters The partnership comes into effect immediately for an indefinite period. This positions Bolivia to benefit from El Salvador’s pioneering regulatory framework and practical experience as the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador’s CNAD has become a fundamental actor in the global digital assets ecosystem. Bolivia’s embrace of cryptocurrency contrasts sharply with its historical stance, having previously maintained strict prohibitions on virtual assets before implementing Board Resolution 082/2024 in June 2024. The policy shift enables legal use of virtual assets for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The agreement consolidates progress made in establishing digital assets as viable alternatives for families and small entrepreneurs. At the same time, Bolivia’s Central Bank commits to developing policies that modernize the financial system and deepen financial inclusion through regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. El Salvador’s experience provides valuable guidance despite recent International Monetary Fund restrictions that have capped the country’s Bitcoin purchases and mandated privatization of the state-run Chivo wallet by July 2025. Bolivia’s Cryptocurrency Revolution Gains Momentum Earlier this year, the Central Bank of Bolivia authorized state oil company YPFB to use cryptocurrency for purchasing crude oil and diesel from international vendors in March 2025. They aimed to address foreign currency shortages that created fuel supply disruptions across the country. President Luis Arce’s cabinet granted YPFB permission to conduct fuel import deals using either USD or cryptocurrency, with Bolivia requiring at least $60 million weekly for fuel imports. The decree instructs YPFB to make budgetary adjustments covering financial costs within applicable regulations. Bolivia’s cryptocurrency adoption has accelerated rapidly, with virtual asset transactions exceeding 1.1 million from July to September 2024 , compared to 932,000 in the six months before then. Six financial institutions began operating with virtual assets, reporting 40% growth in operations between July and August. The Central Bank launched educational initiatives, conducting over 33 workshops nationwide, reaching more than 3,000 participants to inform the public about virtual asset characteristics and risks. The legal framework enables Bolivians to use cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The partnership with El Salvador provides technical expertise for developing secure and regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. Source: Press Release Bolivia joins a growing number of countries using cryptocurrency for international trade, particularly those seeking alternatives to traditional banking systems amid sanctions or political tensions. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Model Faces IMF Constraints El Salvador maintains approximately 6,244 Bitcoin worth $742 million despite IMF loan agreement restrictions preventing new government purchases since February 2025. The $1.4 billion loan program requires the country to maintain unchanged Bitcoin holdings and privatize the Chivo wallet. President Nayib Bukele’s previous claims of daily Bitcoin purchases have been contradicted by IMF documentation confirming no new acquisitions since the loan agreement. On-chain activity showing Bitcoin movements between wallets represents internal transfers rather than fresh purchases. The IMF praised El Salvador’s updated Bitcoin policy for reducing fiscal risk and strengthening transparency, noting these steps help stabilize inflation and restore macroeconomic stability. However, Bitcoin is no longer considered mandatory legal tender under the agreement. ⚠️ El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment appears to be faltering under the weight of an IMF loan agreement and declining public engagement. #IMF #ElSalvador https://t.co/65lADRixOH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 26, 2025 El Salvador’s CNAD has consolidated its position as a regional leader in cryptocurrency regulation, promoting innovation, security, and regulatory compliance throughout the digital assets sector. The country’s regulatory framework remains among the most developed and advanced in promoting virtual assets globally. The My First Bitcoin organization reported that government-backed education and adoption efforts have stalled since the IMF deal , with declining public engagement in cryptocurrency learning programs. The shift has raised questions about the long-term viability of El Salvador’s original Bitcoin vision.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021207-5,70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1956+8,84%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,14472+0,81%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,058+2,05%
SIX
SIX$0,02087+0,09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 17:17
Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Compiled by Tim, PANews Recently, Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb asked on Twitter: "Who do you think is the best writer in the crypto industry?" and included links to their excellent
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:49
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX: Japan's Largest Web3 Event, 2025 Date: August 25th-26th, 2025 Venue: Prince Park Tower Hotel, Tokyo, Japan (〒105-8563, Shibakoen 4-8-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo)ザ・プリンスパークタワーTokyo） Organizer: CoinPost Guests: Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom CEO) Yoshitaka
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER$0,0004958-13,27%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:44

Trending News

More

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.