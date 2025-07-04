Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

PANews
2025/07/04 17:26
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.153-7.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1321+3.12%

Author: Hoeem

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

What is the most overlooked indicator in the crypto space? Price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). It can help you quickly determine whether a currency is overvalued or undervalued, whether it is about to soar or is fraught with risks, whether it is a speculative stock or a bubble, and it can help you see through market sentiment.

This article will teach you how to analyze the P/E ratio, but first you need to understand the concept like a pro.

Understanding the P/E Ratio

1. Quickly identify overvalued and undervalued assets

Price-to-earnings ratio = share price ÷ earnings per share

  • This indicates the price investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings.
  • High P/E = Market expects growth (but may be overvalued)
  • Low P/E = Could be a value investment opportunity or a warning sign

2. Comparison of similar protocol solutions

Ranking similar companies or cryptocurrencies by profitability

  • Project A has a P/E ratio of 10 and Project B has a P/E ratio of 30
  • Same industry sector, same fundamentals? Then company A's valuation may be low

3. Use the P/E ratio to understand market sentiment

The P/E ratio is not just a numerical calculation, it also reflects market sentiment.

  • High P/E ratio = market optimism, hype and growth expectations
  • Low P/E = Fear, Doubt, or Market Mispricing

4. Conduct scenario analysis on income

Raw profit ≠ the truth

  • The P/E ratio helps put earnings into the context of the industry.
  • This indicates how much the market values ​​each dollar of net profit.

5. Look for potential stocks or high-growth targets

  • Value investors favor low P/E stocks with strong fundamentals.
  • Growth investors chase high P/E ratios and accelerated upside.
  • The key is to understand why the market is priced the way it is

Additional Tips

The P/E ratio is like a speedometer, which tells you how fast the market digests expectations. But just like speed needs to be interpreted in context, valuation also needs to be interpreted in context to be more comprehensive.

How to quickly calculate the P/E ratio of cryptocurrencies

1. Visit DeFiLlama

Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

Ok, I’m on DeFiLlama, now what?

2. Then go to the "Income" and "Expenses" pages

Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

OK, I found the place, what next?

3. Select the filter category you want to compare

Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

Got it, I can compare them all too, that's fairer.

4. Click "30-day income"

Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

Yes, found it.

5. Take a screenshot of the data page

Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

This is so simple

6. Access a large language model website that can be connected to the Internet

Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

7. Enter this prompt + screenshot (copy and paste below)

Prompt word

You are a professional cryptocurrency fundamental analyst.

Data Collection Process

  • Revenue – Extracts the protocol’s 30-day revenue (in USD) from the provided DeFiLlama screenshot. Uses OCR technology; ignores any entries with empty revenue or revenue ≤ 0.
  • Market Cap and Fully Diluted Valuation — Get real-time data from Coingecko or CoinMarketCap (try to use intraday data). Match by token symbol, skip if protocol lacks either data.
  • Category focus - only consider user-specified DeFiLlama categories (e.g., decentralized exchanges DEX, lending protocols Lending, liquidity staking tokens LST, perpetual contracts Perps, etc.).
  • Filtering and screening
  • When screening options, P/E ratios < 0 or > 1000 will not be used
  • Calculate the P/E ratio = Market capitalization ÷ (30-day revenue × 12).
  • Returns the 20 projects with the lowest P/E ratios (i.e. the most "undervalued").
  • For each project, also calculate the “Revenue to Fully Diluted Valuation Ratio” = (30-Day Revenue ÷ FDV) × 100%.
  • Output: Generates a neat Markdown table sorted by P/E ratio in ascending order, with an additional top row showing the average P/E ratio and average revenue to fully diluted valuation ratio of the final list.
  • Abbreviate numbers to K/M/B format to improve readability.

Column Settings:

1. Protocol name

2. Token Symbol

3. P/E

4.30-day income (USD)

5. Market value (USD)

6. Fully diluted market capitalization (USD)

7. Belonging chain

8. Brief Introduction

9. Revenue to fully diluted valuation ratio (%)

Quality checks to ensure:

1. Revenue and fully diluted valuation are presented simultaneously.

2. The classification labels are correct according to DeFiLlama.

3. The current data is the latest (the scraped data from Coingecko or CoinMarketCap is updated less than 48 hours ago).

4. The table is easy to browse and has no missing values.

Objective: To help cryptocurrency investors quickly identify tokens with potential price deviations in selected sectors through core indicators (P/E ratio and revenue/fully diluted valuation ratio).

example:

Uncovering potential tokens: How to use AI models to build a price-to-earnings ratio monitoring system?

It is also important to compare the circulating market capitalization to the fully diluted valuation, and to pay attention to whether there are any token unlocks in the near future.

So, okay, now you understand how to use the P/E ratio and you know how to find the P/E ratio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia’s Central Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets to promote crypto development, marking a dramatic policy reversal for a nation that previously banned virtual assets and now calls them a “ reliable alternative ” to traditional currencies. The cooperation agreement enables mutual information exchange and knowledge sharing on blockchain intelligence tools, risk analysis, and regulatory experiences between both institutions. Source: Press Release Bolivia’s Virtual Asset Usage Explodes 532% in One Year Bolivia’s virtual asset usage surged from $46.5 million to $294 million between June 2024 and June 2025 following regulatory changes. Source: Reuters The partnership comes into effect immediately for an indefinite period. This positions Bolivia to benefit from El Salvador’s pioneering regulatory framework and practical experience as the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador’s CNAD has become a fundamental actor in the global digital assets ecosystem. Bolivia’s embrace of cryptocurrency contrasts sharply with its historical stance, having previously maintained strict prohibitions on virtual assets before implementing Board Resolution 082/2024 in June 2024. The policy shift enables legal use of virtual assets for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The agreement consolidates progress made in establishing digital assets as viable alternatives for families and small entrepreneurs. At the same time, Bolivia’s Central Bank commits to developing policies that modernize the financial system and deepen financial inclusion through regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. El Salvador’s experience provides valuable guidance despite recent International Monetary Fund restrictions that have capped the country’s Bitcoin purchases and mandated privatization of the state-run Chivo wallet by July 2025. Bolivia’s Cryptocurrency Revolution Gains Momentum Earlier this year, the Central Bank of Bolivia authorized state oil company YPFB to use cryptocurrency for purchasing crude oil and diesel from international vendors in March 2025. They aimed to address foreign currency shortages that created fuel supply disruptions across the country. President Luis Arce’s cabinet granted YPFB permission to conduct fuel import deals using either USD or cryptocurrency, with Bolivia requiring at least $60 million weekly for fuel imports. The decree instructs YPFB to make budgetary adjustments covering financial costs within applicable regulations. Bolivia’s cryptocurrency adoption has accelerated rapidly, with virtual asset transactions exceeding 1.1 million from July to September 2024 , compared to 932,000 in the six months before then. Six financial institutions began operating with virtual assets, reporting 40% growth in operations between July and August. The Central Bank launched educational initiatives, conducting over 33 workshops nationwide, reaching more than 3,000 participants to inform the public about virtual asset characteristics and risks. The legal framework enables Bolivians to use cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The partnership with El Salvador provides technical expertise for developing secure and regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. Source: Press Release Bolivia joins a growing number of countries using cryptocurrency for international trade, particularly those seeking alternatives to traditional banking systems amid sanctions or political tensions. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Model Faces IMF Constraints El Salvador maintains approximately 6,244 Bitcoin worth $742 million despite IMF loan agreement restrictions preventing new government purchases since February 2025. The $1.4 billion loan program requires the country to maintain unchanged Bitcoin holdings and privatize the Chivo wallet. President Nayib Bukele’s previous claims of daily Bitcoin purchases have been contradicted by IMF documentation confirming no new acquisitions since the loan agreement. On-chain activity showing Bitcoin movements between wallets represents internal transfers rather than fresh purchases. The IMF praised El Salvador’s updated Bitcoin policy for reducing fiscal risk and strengthening transparency, noting these steps help stabilize inflation and restore macroeconomic stability. However, Bitcoin is no longer considered mandatory legal tender under the agreement. ⚠️ El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment appears to be faltering under the weight of an IMF loan agreement and declining public engagement. #IMF #ElSalvador https://t.co/65lADRixOH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 26, 2025 El Salvador’s CNAD has consolidated its position as a regional leader in cryptocurrency regulation, promoting innovation, security, and regulatory compliance throughout the digital assets sector. The country’s regulatory framework remains among the most developed and advanced in promoting virtual assets globally. The My First Bitcoin organization reported that government-backed education and adoption efforts have stalled since the IMF deal , with declining public engagement in cryptocurrency learning programs. The shift has raised questions about the long-term viability of El Salvador’s original Bitcoin vision.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021207-5.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1956+8.84%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14472+0.81%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.058+2.05%
SIX
SIX$0.02087+0.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 17:17
Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Compiled by Tim, PANews Recently, Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb asked on Twitter: "Who do you think is the best writer in the crypto industry?" and included links to their excellent
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:49
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX: Japan's Largest Web3 Event, 2025 Date: August 25th-26th, 2025 Venue: Prince Park Tower Hotel, Tokyo, Japan (〒105-8563, Shibakoen 4-8-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo)ザ・プリンスパークタワーTokyo） Organizer: CoinPost Guests: Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom CEO) Yoshitaka
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER$0.0004958-13.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:44

Trending News

More

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.