Bitcoin returns to $110,000; GMO Miner cloud mining helps users earn daily passive income

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Bitcoin’s rebound to $110,000 signals a new cycle of opportunity, one that platforms like GMO Miner are helping users navigate with stable daily passive income.

Table of Contents Three major events in July

How to earn stable crypto income amid high volatility

GMO Miner platform advantages

How to start the cloud mining journey

Summary

On Wednesday, Bitcoin (BTC) touched $110,000, hitting a new high since mid-June, with a 24-hour increase of 3.5%. At the same time, the Nasdaq index rose 0.8%, and global risk asset sentiment rebounded significantly.

This round of rebound is not accidental, but a systematic recovery under the interweaving of multiple policies and market benefits. With the emergence of key events in July, the crypto market has quietly entered a new cycle of “high volatility + high opportunities”.

Three major events in July

1. The US-Vietnam trade agreement boosted market confidence

Trump announced a new trade agreement with Vietnam: the United States imposes a 20% tariff on Vietnamese goods and a 40% tariff on transit goods; while the Vietnamese market is completely duty-free for US products. This policy is seen as a signal to stimulate exports, which not only improves market risk appetite but also benefits crypto assets.

2. The first Solana staking ETF is launched, and institutions are accelerating their entry

The SSK fund issued by REX-Osprey has a first-day trading volume of over $20 million, far exceeding the first-day performance of the SOLZ ETF in March, indicating that staking assets have entered the mainstream vision and injected more certainty into the crypto infrastructure.

3. Three key time nodes will affect market trends

July 5-7: The $3.3 trillion “One, Big, Beautiful Act” is expected to be signed, which may trigger a depreciation of the US dollar and an inflow of safe-haven funds.

July 9: A new round of tariff measures will take effect, which may intensify global trade tensions.

July 22: The US cryptocurrency executive order expires, and the national strategic BTC reserve plan may be announced.

How to earn stable crypto income amid high volatility

Compared with frequent transactions and high-risk games, more and more investors choose the GMO Miner cloud mining platform. Through the intelligent mining system, they can obtain stable passive income every day, without paying attention to market fluctuations, and easily realize asset appreciation.

GMO Miner platform advantages

Enjoy $15 cloud computing power reward upon registration, 0 threshold to get started.

New users can get rewards by registering, and can get an additional $0.6 for daily login, truly realizing “zero investment, get started immediately”.

No equipment, no technology, fully automatic operation.

No need to buy mining machines, no configuration operations. After registration, select the contract to start fully automatic cloud mining, and the system settles the income daily.

Multi-currency support, flexible operation, convenient withdrawal.

The platform supports the recharge and withdrawal of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDC, USDT (TRC20/ERC20), with fast arrival speed and transparent handling fees.

Friendly interface, suitable for novices and veterans.

The platform design is simple and intuitive, helping novices to get started quickly, while also meeting the high requirements of veterans for efficiency and income.

High-yield contracts and alliance incentive plan.

Flexibly configure a variety of contracts, with daily income up to $3,300; recommend friends to get up to 3% + 1.5% commission rewards, and alliance users can win up to $210,00 in bonuses.

Funds are safe, and the platform is compliant and transparent.

All funds are deposited in first-tier banks, using SSL encryption to protect user data, and fully guaranteed by AIG Insurance Company, so user assets are safe and worry-free.

How to start the cloud mining journey

Free account registration: Only 30 seconds is needed to complete the registration.

Choose a computing power contract: Users can freely configure according to their budget and profit goals.

Start smart mining: The system runs automatically, and daily income arrives.

Withdraw or reinvest: Flexible management, rolling value-added.

A variety of detailed stable income contracts can be viewed on the GMO Miner official website.

Summary

Currently, the cryptocurrency market is at the intersection of favorable policies and liquidity release. Instead of waiting for a big rise in the future, it is better to start building a system that does not rely on the market and can make money steadily today. GMO Miner cloud mining allows users to obtain stable digital asset income every day without having to chase ups and downs in the volatile market.

Register now to receive a $15 novice computing power reward. To learn more about GMO Miner, visit the official website.