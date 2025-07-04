July Expert Predictions: Where Are BTC, ETH, and SOL Headed This Month?

CryptoNews
2025/07/04 18:59
Core DAO
CORE$0.534+1.07%
LightLink
LL$0.01403--%
NEAR
NEAR$2.716+2.14%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003937-3.92%

Key Takeaways:

  • Bitcoin holds above $100,000 with strong ETF inflows, ending Q2 with gains over 30%.
  • Ethereum remains below $3,000 but saw its revenue jump 133.7% over three months, outpacing Solana.
  • Solana enters a critical July with key support at $130 and resistance near $160, as experts see potential for $175 or a drop to $115.
  • Solana’s active addresses grew by 31.9%, driven by meme coin trading on Pump.Fun, while Ethereum’s user numbers stayed largely unchanged.

Bitcoin (BTC) held its ground in June, but traders are wondering if it still has fuel left for a summer rally. Ethereum (ETH), meanwhile, continues to hover below key resistance levels, with the market waiting for a decisive move. And Solana (SOL) remains the hot topic of the season, pushing new projects and narratives despite market uncertainties.

What’s next for these top three? From ETF flows and on-chain activity to price targets and upcoming catalysts, here’s what experts are watching in July.

Table of Contents
  1. In This Article
  2. Bitcoin Holds Strong as Altseason Hopes Build
    Solana’s Path to $300: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?
    Ethereum Stalls – Calm Before a Jump?
    Conclusion
    Key Crypto Events to Watch in July 2025
  1. In This Article
  2. Bitcoin Holds Strong as Altseason Hopes Build
  3. Solana’s Path to $300: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?
  4. Ethereum Stalls – Calm Before a Jump?
  5. Show Full Guide
  6. Conclusion
  7. Key Crypto Events to Watch in July 2025

Bitcoin Holds Strong as Altseason Hopes Build

Some analysts believe July could finally bring the start of altseason, but for that to happen, Bitcoin’s dominance may need to soften first. So far, the leading cryptocurrency isn’t backing down. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and public disagreements between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Bitcoin remains resilient.

Abbass Abdul Sater, Head of Sales at Capital.com, told Cryptonews that institutional interest continues to support Bitcoin’s position after its recent weekly gains:

He added that strong buying activity has kept BTC above $100,000 since May, with price movements staying within a clear range:

24h7d30d1yAll time

Spot Bitcoin ETFs also continue to reflect overall market sentiment. Abdul Sater noted that June 24 saw net inflows reach $588.06 million – the highest daily inflow since May’s peak of $934.80 million on May 22. According to CoinGlass, there were only three days of outflows in June: $267.5 million on June 1, $47.80 million on June 6, and another smaller outflow later in the month.

This pattern suggests investor confidence remains strong despite occasional pullbacks. Abdul Sater added:

This steady performance underlines why BTC continues to dominate the market, even as traders keep their eyes on altcoins for bigger short-term moves this summer.

Solana’s Path to $300: Breakout or Breakdown Ahead?

One trend emerging this summer is Solana’s continued growth in active addresses, likely driven by strong meme coin trading activity. Pump.Fun, the main meme coin launchpad, operates on Solana, bringing in high daily user numbers. Over the past three months, Solana’s active addresses grew by 31.9%, while Ethereum, one of its main competitors, remained stable with a modest increase of 6.1%.

Eneko Knörr, CEO and co-founder of Stabolut, told Cryptonews that July will be crucial for SOL’s next move. He noted that Solana is approaching a key technical zone that could determine whether its price breaks out or turns lower:

Looking ahead, Knörr outlined two long-term scenarios for Solana depending on market conditions and ETF momentum:

According to expert, if ETF momentum picks up in the second half of the year, Solana could continue closing the revenue gap with Ethereum and position itself as a real challenger in the next bull cycle.


24h7d30d1yAll time

Ethereum Stalls – Calm Before a Jump?

After its strong rally in May, Ethereum hasn’t yet delivered the long-awaited $3,000 mark. However, in June, ETH reached its local high for the past three months, trading above $2,800. While the monthly performance closed slightly negative at -1.3%, this period of price stagnation may not be a bad sign.


24h7d30d1yAll time

Some analysts argue that when Ethereum pauses like this, it can signal an upcoming altseason. The fact that ETH held its ground without sharp drops shows underlying market stability, even as Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines.

While Ethereum’s number of active addresses has remained largely unchanged, its revenue grew by 133.7% over the past three months, surpassing Solana’s growth of just 8.3% during the same period. This means Ethereum has overtaken its main competitor in terms of revenue growth for now.

Whether ETH breaks above $3,000 this summer remains uncertain, but its stable price and rising on-chain revenue suggest it’s far from losing its place as the leading altcoin.

Conclusion

Bitcoin continues to hold its ground above $100,000, showing resilience despite geopolitical tensions. Solana enters a critical month with potential catalysts that could push its price higher or send it lower, while Ethereum stays stable below $3,000 but shows strong growth in on-chain revenue. Whether these signals point to a true altseason remains to be seen, but analysts agree that July will set the tone for the rest of the summer.

Key Crypto Events to Watch in July 2025

  • July 9 – US FOMC Meeting Minutes
  • July 15 – U.S. Inflation Data Release
    • Core CPI (Monthly Change)
    • CPI (Monthly Change)
    • CPI (Annual Change)
  • July 30 – US Federal Funds Rate Decision and FOMC Statement

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia’s Central Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets to promote crypto development, marking a dramatic policy reversal for a nation that previously banned virtual assets and now calls them a “ reliable alternative ” to traditional currencies. The cooperation agreement enables mutual information exchange and knowledge sharing on blockchain intelligence tools, risk analysis, and regulatory experiences between both institutions. Source: Press Release Bolivia’s Virtual Asset Usage Explodes 532% in One Year Bolivia’s virtual asset usage surged from $46.5 million to $294 million between June 2024 and June 2025 following regulatory changes. Source: Reuters The partnership comes into effect immediately for an indefinite period. This positions Bolivia to benefit from El Salvador’s pioneering regulatory framework and practical experience as the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador’s CNAD has become a fundamental actor in the global digital assets ecosystem. Bolivia’s embrace of cryptocurrency contrasts sharply with its historical stance, having previously maintained strict prohibitions on virtual assets before implementing Board Resolution 082/2024 in June 2024. The policy shift enables legal use of virtual assets for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The agreement consolidates progress made in establishing digital assets as viable alternatives for families and small entrepreneurs. At the same time, Bolivia’s Central Bank commits to developing policies that modernize the financial system and deepen financial inclusion through regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. El Salvador’s experience provides valuable guidance despite recent International Monetary Fund restrictions that have capped the country’s Bitcoin purchases and mandated privatization of the state-run Chivo wallet by July 2025. Bolivia’s Cryptocurrency Revolution Gains Momentum Earlier this year, the Central Bank of Bolivia authorized state oil company YPFB to use cryptocurrency for purchasing crude oil and diesel from international vendors in March 2025. They aimed to address foreign currency shortages that created fuel supply disruptions across the country. President Luis Arce’s cabinet granted YPFB permission to conduct fuel import deals using either USD or cryptocurrency, with Bolivia requiring at least $60 million weekly for fuel imports. The decree instructs YPFB to make budgetary adjustments covering financial costs within applicable regulations. Bolivia’s cryptocurrency adoption has accelerated rapidly, with virtual asset transactions exceeding 1.1 million from July to September 2024 , compared to 932,000 in the six months before then. Six financial institutions began operating with virtual assets, reporting 40% growth in operations between July and August. The Central Bank launched educational initiatives, conducting over 33 workshops nationwide, reaching more than 3,000 participants to inform the public about virtual asset characteristics and risks. The legal framework enables Bolivians to use cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The partnership with El Salvador provides technical expertise for developing secure and regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. Source: Press Release Bolivia joins a growing number of countries using cryptocurrency for international trade, particularly those seeking alternatives to traditional banking systems amid sanctions or political tensions. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Model Faces IMF Constraints El Salvador maintains approximately 6,244 Bitcoin worth $742 million despite IMF loan agreement restrictions preventing new government purchases since February 2025. The $1.4 billion loan program requires the country to maintain unchanged Bitcoin holdings and privatize the Chivo wallet. President Nayib Bukele’s previous claims of daily Bitcoin purchases have been contradicted by IMF documentation confirming no new acquisitions since the loan agreement. On-chain activity showing Bitcoin movements between wallets represents internal transfers rather than fresh purchases. The IMF praised El Salvador’s updated Bitcoin policy for reducing fiscal risk and strengthening transparency, noting these steps help stabilize inflation and restore macroeconomic stability. However, Bitcoin is no longer considered mandatory legal tender under the agreement. ⚠️ El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment appears to be faltering under the weight of an IMF loan agreement and declining public engagement. #IMF #ElSalvador https://t.co/65lADRixOH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 26, 2025 El Salvador’s CNAD has consolidated its position as a regional leader in cryptocurrency regulation, promoting innovation, security, and regulatory compliance throughout the digital assets sector. The country’s regulatory framework remains among the most developed and advanced in promoting virtual assets globally. The My First Bitcoin organization reported that government-backed education and adoption efforts have stalled since the IMF deal , with declining public engagement in cryptocurrency learning programs. The shift has raised questions about the long-term viability of El Salvador’s original Bitcoin vision.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021207-5.70%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1956+8.84%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14472+0.81%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.058+2.05%
SIX
SIX$0.02087+0.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 17:17
Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Compiled by Tim, PANews Recently, Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb asked on Twitter: "Who do you think is the best writer in the crypto industry?" and included links to their excellent
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:49
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX: Japan's Largest Web3 Event, 2025 Date: August 25th-26th, 2025 Venue: Prince Park Tower Hotel, Tokyo, Japan (〒105-8563, Shibakoen 4-8-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo)ザ・プリンスパークタワーTokyo） Organizer: CoinPost Guests: Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom CEO) Yoshitaka
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER$0.0004958-13.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:44

Trending News

More

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.