Macro Meets Crypto: Predicting Prices with CPI, Fed Rates & BTC Dominance

2025/07/05 02:00
Institutional money has changed how crypto trades. Bitcoin and Ethereum now respond to economic news in ways that mirror traditional assets. Reports on the CPI, inflation, and interest rates move prices. This shift means macroeconomic indicators are no longer optional for crypto traders. They are part of the core playbook.

This article explains how official data on inflation, central bank rates, and crypto-specific indicators like Bitcoin dominance can help anticipate market trends. The analysis draws on macro releases, crypto charts, and research from large trading desks.

The goal is not to predict exact moves but to offer a practical guide to understanding how broader economic trends shape crypto performance.

Inflation and Bitcoin: CPI’s Growing Grip on Crypto

Inflation started rising sharply in early 2022. The Consumer Price Index, reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, reached nine percent year-over-year in June. Bitcoin fell six percent within three days of that release. Investors moved out of risk assets, expecting tighter financial conditions.

This pattern continued through 2023 and 2024. When CPI came in lower than forecasts, Bitcoin often rebounded. For example, in November 2022, the month-over-month print was 0.1 percent against a forecast of 0.3 percent. Bitcoin gained nearly four percent within two days.

This repeated reaction suggests Bitcoin now trades more like tech stocks. It does not act like a hedge against inflation in the short term. Instead, it follows interest rate expectations. If inflation readings push the Federal Reserve toward cuts, traders often rotate into crypto. If inflation jumps, traders exit fast.

CPI for May 2025 showed price growth slowing toward the Federal Reserve’s target. If that trend continues, investors may add risk again. However, if energy costs or wages lift inflation above forecasts, expectations may shift back toward tightening.

Traders will likely adjust positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum based on these releases. CPI releases now act as drivers of short-term price direction.

Fed Rates and Ethereum: Liquidity Cycles in Action

The Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March 2022. That cycle lasted until mid-2023, with the target range reaching 5.25 to 5.5 percent. Each increase indicated tighter liquidity. Ethereum often fell in the days following these announcements, mirroring declines in growth-focused equities.

Ethereum Price 2022 (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Ethereum’s sensitivity to rate decisions became clear in several key moments. After the June 2022 hike of 75 basis points, ETH dropped by over eight percent within 48 hours. The same pattern repeated in September. By contrast, when the Fed paused in July 2023, ETH rebounded by nearly five percent over the next three trading sessions.

However, one exception came in March 2023. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank triggered panic in financial markets. The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points but indicated it might stop soon. That shift helped ETH recover as it climbed from under $1,400 to over $1,800 within three weeks.

These events show Ethereum’s link to monetary policy. Rate hikes tighten conditions and push ETH down. Pauses or signs of easing often lead to sharp rebounds. Ethereum trades like a proxy for risk appetite in a liquidity-driven market.

Bitcoin Dominance: Crypto’s Own Macro Gauge

Bitcoin dominance tracks the percentage of total crypto market value held in Bitcoin. When dominance rises, it often reflects a retreat to safety. During periods of macro tightening, investors reduce exposure to smaller tokens and move capital into Bitcoin. This behavior mirrors broader risk-off patterns.

U.S. Interest Rate 2015-2025 (Federal Reserve Bank)

From late 2021 through 2022, Bitcoin dominance climbed from under 40 percent to nearly 48 percent. That move came during sharp inflation spikes, and a series of Fed rate increases as the market pulled back from speculative assets. Dominance rose again in mid-2023, just before the Fed indicated a pause, and fell shortly after.

This pattern supports a familiar cycle. In early risk-on phases, Bitcoin leads. Once it stabilizes, capital rotates into Ethereum, then into altcoins with lower market value. Drops in dominance often mark the beginning of these rotations. The index can act as a sign of changing sentiment within the market.

Bitcoin dominance reflects how crypto investors respond to broader economic shifts. It can function like a barometer—trending upward when uncertainty grows and falling when conditions favor higher risk exposure.

Institutional Macro Forecasts and the Next 90 Days

Institutional research over the past year has increasingly tied macro indicators to digital asset performance.

In an October 2024 report, Crypto.com Research stated: “Economic growth may generally indicate a more favourable environment for cryptocurrencies, but the impact will vary depending on other market conditions.” They noted that “increasing correlation between traditional markets and cryptocurrencies means that stock market performance may potentially provide valuable insights into potential crypto trends.”

Looking ahead, the next 90 days include several macro events that could affect crypto direction. The July CPI data is due on August 12, with consensus forecasting a YoY increase of 2.8 percent. The next FOMC meeting is on September 17, where markets currently price a 25 basis point cut. The August nonfarm payroll report (due September 6) and Q2 GDP revision (August 29) also stand out as volatility triggers.

These dates offer key decision points. A lower CPI print could reinforce Fed easing expectations and push capital into risk assets. On the other hand, a stronger-than-expected payroll may reduce those expectations. ETF-related flows and crypto-native reactions will likely hinge on these cues, reinforcing the case that macro indicators now drive the broader crypto narrative.

Conclusion: A Macro-Informed Strategy

Macroeconomic indicators now play a measurable role in shaping the crypto market direction. Inflation data, central bank policy, and internal metrics like Bitcoin dominance have shown clear relationships with past price shifts in both Bitcoin and Ethereum. These signs, when aligned, can offer a grounded framework for interpreting future moves.

While no model captures every turn, tracking CPI releases, FOMC decisions, and market reactions allows for more informed positioning. Macro data will not replace crypto-native analysis, but it adds a broader context that is becoming harder to ignore. Keeping an economic calendar in view may prove as useful as any technical chart.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia’s Central Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets to promote crypto development, marking a dramatic policy reversal for a nation that previously banned virtual assets and now calls them a “ reliable alternative ” to traditional currencies. The cooperation agreement enables mutual information exchange and knowledge sharing on blockchain intelligence tools, risk analysis, and regulatory experiences between both institutions. Source: Press Release Bolivia’s Virtual Asset Usage Explodes 532% in One Year Bolivia’s virtual asset usage surged from $46.5 million to $294 million between June 2024 and June 2025 following regulatory changes. Source: Reuters The partnership comes into effect immediately for an indefinite period. This positions Bolivia to benefit from El Salvador’s pioneering regulatory framework and practical experience as the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador’s CNAD has become a fundamental actor in the global digital assets ecosystem. Bolivia’s embrace of cryptocurrency contrasts sharply with its historical stance, having previously maintained strict prohibitions on virtual assets before implementing Board Resolution 082/2024 in June 2024. The policy shift enables legal use of virtual assets for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The agreement consolidates progress made in establishing digital assets as viable alternatives for families and small entrepreneurs. At the same time, Bolivia’s Central Bank commits to developing policies that modernize the financial system and deepen financial inclusion through regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. El Salvador’s experience provides valuable guidance despite recent International Monetary Fund restrictions that have capped the country’s Bitcoin purchases and mandated privatization of the state-run Chivo wallet by July 2025. Bolivia’s Cryptocurrency Revolution Gains Momentum Earlier this year, the Central Bank of Bolivia authorized state oil company YPFB to use cryptocurrency for purchasing crude oil and diesel from international vendors in March 2025. They aimed to address foreign currency shortages that created fuel supply disruptions across the country. President Luis Arce’s cabinet granted YPFB permission to conduct fuel import deals using either USD or cryptocurrency, with Bolivia requiring at least $60 million weekly for fuel imports. The decree instructs YPFB to make budgetary adjustments covering financial costs within applicable regulations. Bolivia’s cryptocurrency adoption has accelerated rapidly, with virtual asset transactions exceeding 1.1 million from July to September 2024 , compared to 932,000 in the six months before then. Six financial institutions began operating with virtual assets, reporting 40% growth in operations between July and August. The Central Bank launched educational initiatives, conducting over 33 workshops nationwide, reaching more than 3,000 participants to inform the public about virtual asset characteristics and risks. The legal framework enables Bolivians to use cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The partnership with El Salvador provides technical expertise for developing secure and regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. Source: Press Release Bolivia joins a growing number of countries using cryptocurrency for international trade, particularly those seeking alternatives to traditional banking systems amid sanctions or political tensions. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Model Faces IMF Constraints El Salvador maintains approximately 6,244 Bitcoin worth $742 million despite IMF loan agreement restrictions preventing new government purchases since February 2025. The $1.4 billion loan program requires the country to maintain unchanged Bitcoin holdings and privatize the Chivo wallet. President Nayib Bukele’s previous claims of daily Bitcoin purchases have been contradicted by IMF documentation confirming no new acquisitions since the loan agreement. On-chain activity showing Bitcoin movements between wallets represents internal transfers rather than fresh purchases. The IMF praised El Salvador’s updated Bitcoin policy for reducing fiscal risk and strengthening transparency, noting these steps help stabilize inflation and restore macroeconomic stability. However, Bitcoin is no longer considered mandatory legal tender under the agreement. ⚠️ El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment appears to be faltering under the weight of an IMF loan agreement and declining public engagement. #IMF #ElSalvador https://t.co/65lADRixOH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 26, 2025 El Salvador’s CNAD has consolidated its position as a regional leader in cryptocurrency regulation, promoting innovation, security, and regulatory compliance throughout the digital assets sector. The country’s regulatory framework remains among the most developed and advanced in promoting virtual assets globally. The My First Bitcoin organization reported that government-backed education and adoption efforts have stalled since the IMF deal , with declining public engagement in cryptocurrency learning programs. The shift has raised questions about the long-term viability of El Salvador’s original Bitcoin vision.
SEC Sets New Crypto ETF Standards, Dozen Major Tokens Could Qualify by October

SEC Sets New Crypto ETF Standards, Dozen Major Tokens Could Qualify by October

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has established new listing standards for cryptocurrency exchange-traded products that could clear the path for approximately a dozen major digital assets to gain ETF approval by October. The CBOE filing reveals that any cryptocurrency with futures contracts trading on designated markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETP listing under the new Generic Listing Standards framework. The new rule allows an issuer's shares to be listed on an exchange if the underlying commodity to which exposure is given has a contract on a Designated Contract Market for at least 6 months. pic.twitter.com/zd5rDdCxPg — Greg Xethalis (@xethalis) July 30, 2025 CFTC Becomes Crypto ETF Gatekeeper as SEC Shifts Approval Authority The breakthrough comes after months of regulatory uncertainty that saw the SEC both approve and immediately reverse decisions on multi-asset crypto ETFs. Eric Balchunas noted that the eligible tokens include “ the usual suspects ” that previously held 85% or higher approval odds, with September and October emerging as the likely approval timeline for pending applications. The SEC's "Listing Standards" for crypto ETPs is out via new exchange filing. BOTTOM LINE: Any coin that has futures tracking it for >6mo on Coinbase's derivatives exchange would be approved (below is list). It's about a dozen of the usual suspects, the same ones we had at 85% or… https://t.co/QlzZnta7Yv pic.twitter.com/CmBr8XxAcM — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 30, 2025 The new standards effectively outsource ETF approval decisions to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees futures market designations. The framework requires no specific market capitalization, underlying liquidity, or float percentage requirements, only the existence of qualifying futures contracts. Among the eligible cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin , Ethereum , Solana , XRP , Cardano , Avalanche , Chainlink , Litecoin, Polkadot, Dogecoin , Stellar, and Shiba Inu. Solana ETPs face an October 10 approval deadline, with XRP following shortly after as their respective futures contracts reach the six-month threshold. The developments build on significant momentum in the crypto ETF space. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated $55.11 billion in cumulative inflows with $151.36 billion in assets under management. Source: SosoValue Ethereum ETFs reached $21.5 billion in assets, representing 4.7% of Ethereum’s market capitalization, following 19 consecutive days of net inflows totaling over $9 billion. Regulatory Framework Streamlines Approval Process The CBOE’s Generic Listing Standards filing eliminates the traditional 19b-4 rule change process that previously required individual exchange applications for each crypto ETP. Under the new framework, qualifying products could receive approval after a 75-day review period, dramatically reducing time-to-market for issuers. The SEC voted on July 29 to approve in-kind creation and redemption mechanisms for crypto ETPs, allowing authorized participants to exchange shares for underlying cryptocurrencies rather than cash. 💰 The SEC has approved in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ether ETPs, a decision expected to boost efficiency and lower costs in the crypto ETF market. #SEC #CryptoETP https://t.co/lJoF4WXJaG — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized the change would make products “ less costly and more efficient ” for investors. The in-kind redemption model provides significant tax advantages for institutional investors by allowing them to defer capital gains until they choose to sell the received cryptocurrencies. Previously, cash-only redemptions forced ETF issuers to sell underlying assets, triggering immediate tax consequences for shareholders. The Commission also approved applications for mixed Bitcoin-Ethereum ETPs and expanded position limits for Bitcoin ETP options to 250,000 contracts. Two scheduling orders were issued seeking public comment on large-cap crypto ETP listings previously approved under delegated authority. Greg Xethalis identified September 17 as a critical date, marking six months after Solana futures launched on CME. Circle September 17 as the date that is 6 months after SOL Futures listed on CME, although they were certified ~ one month sooner on Bitnomial and NADEX (so that could mean earlier approval if GLS is live or if the SEC acts independently on Solana 19b4s). — Greg Xethalis (@xethalis) July 30, 2025 However, earlier certification on Bitnomial and NADEX could accelerate approval timelines if the Generic Listing Standards receive final approval or if the SEC acts independently on pending applications. Market Dynamics Signal Institutional Adoption Surge Institutional demand has accelerated despite ongoing regulatory developments. BlackRock’s IBIT recorded $147.36 million in inflows on July 28 , leading spot Bitcoin ETFs to $157 million in total daily inflows. Ethereum ETFs attracted $65.14 million the same day, with BlackRock’s ETHA contributing $131.95 million. Corporate treasury adoption has expanded beyond Bitcoin. SharpLink Gaming became the largest corporate holder of Ethereum with 280,706 ETH worth approximately $840 million, surpassing the Ethereum Foundation. Corporate treasuries purchased at least $1.6 billion worth of ETH in recent weeks, with companies actively participating in network staking for yield generation. 💰 Only spot crypto ETFs tracking Bitcoin and Ether are available right now… but all that could be about to change #SEC #WallStreet https://t.co/0ybONqsB6s — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 30, 2025 The approval pipeline includes 72 pending crypto ETF applications from major providers , including Grayscale, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck. Bloomberg Intelligence assigns 95% approval odds for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs before year-end. Notably, recent volatility included the SEC’s controversial approval and immediate reversal of Bitwise’s 10 Crypto Index ETF on July 22. The fund would have tracked ten digital assets with 85% allocation to previously approved components like Bitcoin and Ethereum before Assistant Secretary Sherry Haywood issued a stay order under Rule 431. The regulatory confusion extended to staking-enabled ETFs, where the SEC questioned whether REX Financial and Osprey Funds’ proposed C-corporation structures comply with the Investment Company Act.
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX: Japan's Largest Web3 Event, 2025 Date: August 25th-26th, 2025 Venue: Prince Park Tower Hotel, Tokyo, Japan (〒105-8563, Shibakoen 4-8-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo)ザ・プリンスパークタワーTokyo） Organizer: CoinPost Guests: Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom CEO) Yoshitaka
Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

SEC Sets New Crypto ETF Standards, Dozen Major Tokens Could Qualify by October

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.