Trump: Trade letter signed and to be sent on Monday

SEC Sets New Crypto ETF Standards, Dozen Major Tokens Could Qualify by October

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has established new listing standards for cryptocurrency exchange-traded products that could clear the path for approximately a dozen major digital assets to gain ETF approval by October. The CBOE filing reveals that any cryptocurrency with futures contracts trading on designated markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETP listing under the new Generic Listing Standards framework. The new rule allows an issuer's shares to be listed on an exchange if the underlying commodity to which exposure is given has a contract on a Designated Contract Market for at least 6 months. pic.twitter.com/zd5rDdCxPg — Greg Xethalis (@xethalis) July 30, 2025 CFTC Becomes Crypto ETF Gatekeeper as SEC Shifts Approval Authority The breakthrough comes after months of regulatory uncertainty that saw the SEC both approve and immediately reverse decisions on multi-asset crypto ETFs. Eric Balchunas noted that the eligible tokens include “ the usual suspects ” that previously held 85% or higher approval odds, with September and October emerging as the likely approval timeline for pending applications. The SEC's "Listing Standards" for crypto ETPs is out via new exchange filing. BOTTOM LINE: Any coin that has futures tracking it for >6mo on Coinbase's derivatives exchange would be approved (below is list). It's about a dozen of the usual suspects, the same ones we had at 85% or… https://t.co/QlzZnta7Yv pic.twitter.com/CmBr8XxAcM — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 30, 2025 The new standards effectively outsource ETF approval decisions to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees futures market designations. The framework requires no specific market capitalization, underlying liquidity, or float percentage requirements, only the existence of qualifying futures contracts. Among the eligible cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin , Ethereum , Solana , XRP , Cardano , Avalanche , Chainlink , Litecoin, Polkadot, Dogecoin , Stellar, and Shiba Inu. Solana ETPs face an October 10 approval deadline, with XRP following shortly after as their respective futures contracts reach the six-month threshold. The developments build on significant momentum in the crypto ETF space. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated $55.11 billion in cumulative inflows with $151.36 billion in assets under management. Source: SosoValue Ethereum ETFs reached $21.5 billion in assets, representing 4.7% of Ethereum’s market capitalization, following 19 consecutive days of net inflows totaling over $9 billion. Regulatory Framework Streamlines Approval Process The CBOE’s Generic Listing Standards filing eliminates the traditional 19b-4 rule change process that previously required individual exchange applications for each crypto ETP. Under the new framework, qualifying products could receive approval after a 75-day review period, dramatically reducing time-to-market for issuers. The SEC voted on July 29 to approve in-kind creation and redemption mechanisms for crypto ETPs, allowing authorized participants to exchange shares for underlying cryptocurrencies rather than cash. 💰 The SEC has approved in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ether ETPs, a decision expected to boost efficiency and lower costs in the crypto ETF market. #SEC #CryptoETP https://t.co/lJoF4WXJaG — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized the change would make products “ less costly and more efficient ” for investors. The in-kind redemption model provides significant tax advantages for institutional investors by allowing them to defer capital gains until they choose to sell the received cryptocurrencies. Previously, cash-only redemptions forced ETF issuers to sell underlying assets, triggering immediate tax consequences for shareholders. The Commission also approved applications for mixed Bitcoin-Ethereum ETPs and expanded position limits for Bitcoin ETP options to 250,000 contracts. Two scheduling orders were issued seeking public comment on large-cap crypto ETP listings previously approved under delegated authority. Greg Xethalis identified September 17 as a critical date, marking six months after Solana futures launched on CME. Circle September 17 as the date that is 6 months after SOL Futures listed on CME, although they were certified ~ one month sooner on Bitnomial and NADEX (so that could mean earlier approval if GLS is live or if the SEC acts independently on Solana 19b4s). — Greg Xethalis (@xethalis) July 30, 2025 However, earlier certification on Bitnomial and NADEX could accelerate approval timelines if the Generic Listing Standards receive final approval or if the SEC acts independently on pending applications. Market Dynamics Signal Institutional Adoption Surge Institutional demand has accelerated despite ongoing regulatory developments. BlackRock’s IBIT recorded $147.36 million in inflows on July 28 , leading spot Bitcoin ETFs to $157 million in total daily inflows. Ethereum ETFs attracted $65.14 million the same day, with BlackRock’s ETHA contributing $131.95 million. Corporate treasury adoption has expanded beyond Bitcoin. SharpLink Gaming became the largest corporate holder of Ethereum with 280,706 ETH worth approximately $840 million, surpassing the Ethereum Foundation. Corporate treasuries purchased at least $1.6 billion worth of ETH in recent weeks, with companies actively participating in network staking for yield generation. 💰 Only spot crypto ETFs tracking Bitcoin and Ether are available right now… but all that could be about to change #SEC #WallStreet https://t.co/0ybONqsB6s — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 30, 2025 The approval pipeline includes 72 pending crypto ETF applications from major providers , including Grayscale, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck. Bloomberg Intelligence assigns 95% approval odds for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs before year-end. Notably, recent volatility included the SEC’s controversial approval and immediate reversal of Bitwise’s 10 Crypto Index ETF on July 22. The fund would have tracked ten digital assets with 85% allocation to previously approved components like Bitcoin and Ethereum before Assistant Secretary Sherry Haywood issued a stay order under Rule 431. The regulatory confusion extended to staking-enabled ETFs, where the SEC questioned whether REX Financial and Osprey Funds’ proposed C-corporation structures comply with the Investment Company Act.