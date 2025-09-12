361 Degrees: Exploring stablecoin payments to improve cross-border settlement efficiency and reduce exchange rate risks

By: PANews
2025/09/12 17:21
PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Zhitong Finance, 361 Degrees (01361.HK) announced that it is exploring stablecoin payment and settlement solutions for the group's product sales outside of mainland China, covering overseas offline stores, e-commerce sales, supply chain services, and digital ecosystem businesses. To this end, the group has established an account with an independent third-party service provider that specializes in omni-channel digital payment solutions using both fiat currencies and stablecoins, enabling businesses to achieve efficient and seamless value flows globally.

