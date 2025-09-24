The post 3,650 BTC, 400+ mln$ and reverse IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OranjeBTC is preparing to land on B3 through a reverse merger operation with Intergraus, scheduled for early October 2025; an update as of September 23, 2025, indicates that the date remains on schedule but is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals. In tow will be 3,650 BTC – equivalent to a valuation of around 400 million dollars, based on current bitcoin prices – marking an ambitious step towards a listed and fully transparent Bitcoin Treasury Brazil. According to the data collected by our editorial team between July and September 2025, discussions with market sources and financial advisors indicate that the integration process with Intergraus is in an advanced stage. Industry analysts note that a reserve of 3,650 BTC positions OranjeBTC among the leading corporate issuers with bitcoin treasury at the regional level, considering the publicly known holdings updated as of 09/23/2025. What happens: reverse merger with Intergraus and free float at 85% The listing will occur through a reverse merger with Intergraus, a company already listed in São Paulo. At closing, OranjeBTC will take over the position of the listed company, with an estimated free float of 85% in line with the regulations of B3, ensuring wide negotiability of the stock. With 3,650 BTC on the balance sheet, OranjeBTC positions itself not only as the largest Brazilian bitcoin treasury by size, but also among the leading ones globally, thanks to reserves exceeding 400 million dollars at current prices. In this context, the liquidity and visibility profile for the local market is strengthened. Why It Matters for the Brazilian Market The operation proposes an alternative route to traditional listing, bypassing the timelines of a classic IPO and promoting the adoption of digital assets among institutional investors and domestic family offices. That said, the expected effect is twofold: greater transparency on bitcoin… The post 3,650 BTC, 400+ mln$ and reverse IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OranjeBTC is preparing to land on B3 through a reverse merger operation with Intergraus, scheduled for early October 2025; an update as of September 23, 2025, indicates that the date remains on schedule but is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals. In tow will be 3,650 BTC – equivalent to a valuation of around 400 million dollars, based on current bitcoin prices – marking an ambitious step towards a listed and fully transparent Bitcoin Treasury Brazil. According to the data collected by our editorial team between July and September 2025, discussions with market sources and financial advisors indicate that the integration process with Intergraus is in an advanced stage. Industry analysts note that a reserve of 3,650 BTC positions OranjeBTC among the leading corporate issuers with bitcoin treasury at the regional level, considering the publicly known holdings updated as of 09/23/2025. What happens: reverse merger with Intergraus and free float at 85% The listing will occur through a reverse merger with Intergraus, a company already listed in São Paulo. At closing, OranjeBTC will take over the position of the listed company, with an estimated free float of 85% in line with the regulations of B3, ensuring wide negotiability of the stock. With 3,650 BTC on the balance sheet, OranjeBTC positions itself not only as the largest Brazilian bitcoin treasury by size, but also among the leading ones globally, thanks to reserves exceeding 400 million dollars at current prices. In this context, the liquidity and visibility profile for the local market is strengthened. Why It Matters for the Brazilian Market The operation proposes an alternative route to traditional listing, bypassing the timelines of a classic IPO and promoting the adoption of digital assets among institutional investors and domestic family offices. That said, the expected effect is twofold: greater transparency on bitcoin…

3,650 BTC, 400+ mln$ and reverse IPO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 22:06
Bitcoin
BTC$113,543.13+0.65%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00604+0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017007+5.70%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000313-4.57%
B3 Base
B3$0.002723+6.61%
Melon
MLN$7.381+0.79%

OranjeBTC is preparing to land on B3 through a reverse merger operation with Intergraus, scheduled for early October 2025; an update as of September 23, 2025, indicates that the date remains on schedule but is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals. In tow will be 3,650 BTC – equivalent to a valuation of around 400 million dollars, based on current bitcoin prices – marking an ambitious step towards a listed and fully transparent Bitcoin Treasury Brazil.

According to the data collected by our editorial team between July and September 2025, discussions with market sources and financial advisors indicate that the integration process with Intergraus is in an advanced stage. Industry analysts note that a reserve of 3,650 BTC positions OranjeBTC among the leading corporate issuers with bitcoin treasury at the regional level, considering the publicly known holdings updated as of 09/23/2025.

What happens: reverse merger with Intergraus and free float at 85%

The listing will occur through a reverse merger with Intergraus, a company already listed in São Paulo. At closing, OranjeBTC will take over the position of the listed company, with an estimated free float of 85% in line with the regulations of B3, ensuring wide negotiability of the stock.

With 3,650 BTC on the balance sheet, OranjeBTC positions itself not only as the largest Brazilian bitcoin treasury by size, but also among the leading ones globally, thanks to reserves exceeding 400 million dollars at current prices. In this context, the liquidity and visibility profile for the local market is strengthened.

Why It Matters for the Brazilian Market

The operation proposes an alternative route to traditional listing, bypassing the timelines of a classic IPO and promoting the adoption of digital assets among institutional investors and domestic family offices. That said, the expected effect is twofold: greater transparency on bitcoin balances and broader access to capital, with the creation of a national benchmark for the valuation and governance of digital assets. For Brazil, this could mean a clearer positioning as a regional hub for BTC treasuries.

Who’s Behind It: Investors and Institutional Support

The project has attracted attention beyond the crypto-native community, also involving traditional capital. Among the participants in the initial rounds are prominent names such as Adam Back, the trading platform Crypto.com, the Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, and institutions like Off the Chain Capital and ParaFi Capital.

This convergence between patient capital and market operators offers a significant mix of liquidity and credibility – rare in the Latin American ecosystem – and, indeed, enhances the potential appeal for professional investors.

Educational Plan: Courses on Bitcoin and Crypto with the Intergraus Infrastructure

Alongside the reserves, OranjeBTC will launch an educational platform on bitcoin and digital assets in Brazil, leveraging the commercial and technological capabilities of Intergraus. The goal is to bridge the knowledge gap between the general public and professionals, focusing on risks, custody methods, and local regulation, as well as transparency standards like proof-of-reserves. It should be noted that an educational infrastructure can facilitate more informed adoption.

Impact and Scenarios: Can the “MicroStrategy of Brazil” Emerge?

The adoption of an aggressive strategy for expanding reserves in BTC could transform Brazil into a benchmark for corporate treasuries in bitcoin, within one of the most liquid emerging markets in the region. Looking ahead, the listing could also stimulate the issuance of financial instruments linked to BTC, both debt and equity, contributing to the consolidation of disclosure standards. However, it remains important to monitor market volatility and alignment with the risk management requirements expected for listed issuers.

Timing and Compliance

The completion of the reverse merger is expected by early October 2025, subject to customary corporate and regulatory approvals. In Brazil, transactions involving listed issuers are subject to reviews by B3 and the supervisory authority CVM. Additional steps may involve financial statement updates, price-sensitive communications, and details on custody and audit of BTC reserves, especially in the post-merger phase.

Frequently Asked Questions (mini‑FAQ)

What is a reverse IPO in this context?

It is a transaction in which a private company merges with an already listed company, obtaining the listing without resorting to a traditional IPO. In this case, OranjeBTC merges with Intergraus and acquires its status as a listed company. For a technical explanation and practical cases, see our guide: What is a reverse merger.

What is the impact for Brazilian investors?

Investors will have greater access to equity exposures linked to bitcoin, more transparency on balance sheets and risks, and a relevant case history to evaluate treasury strategies based on BTC. According to market estimates updated as of 09/23/2025, the presence of a listed company with 3,650 BTC could expand the local institutional investor base by 10–20% in the crypto-linked segment, depending on the participation of the free float.

How will the reserves in BTC be managed?

OranjeBTC has announced an approach focused on accumulation and transparency. Further details on custody, insurance, and implementations of proof-of-reserves will be communicated in upcoming company updates and after the completion of the merger.

Conclusion

With a treasury of 3,650 BTC, a reverse merger operation on B3, and the launch of a national educational platform, OranjeBTC aims to become the Brazilian benchmark for companies with bitcoin balance sheets. The final success will depend on execution, the quality of governance, and regulatory transparency in the coming months; relevant updates will be published as soon as available.

OranjeBTC is preparing to land on B3 through a reverse merger operation with Intergraus, scheduled for early October 2025; an update as of September 23, 2025, indicates that the date remains on schedule but is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals. In tow will be 3,650 BTC – equivalent to a valuation of around 400 million dollars, based on current bitcoin prices – marking an ambitious step towards a listed and fully transparent Bitcoin Treasury Brazil.

According to the data collected by our editorial team between July and September 2025, discussions with market sources and financial advisors indicate that the integration process with Intergraus is in an advanced stage. Industry analysts note that a reserve of 3,650 BTC positions OranjeBTC among the leading corporate issuers with bitcoin treasury at the regional level, considering the publicly known holdings updated as of 09/23/2025.

What happens: reverse merger with Intergraus and free float at 85%

The listing will occur through a reverse merger with Intergraus, a company already listed in São Paulo. At closing, OranjeBTC will take over the position of the listed company, with an estimated free float of 85% in line with the regulations of B3, ensuring wide negotiability of the stock.

With 3,650 BTC on the balance sheet, OranjeBTC positions itself not only as the largest Brazilian bitcoin treasury by size, but also among the leading ones globally, thanks to reserves exceeding 400 million dollars at current prices. In this context, the liquidity and visibility profile for the local market is strengthened.

Why It Matters for the Brazilian Market

The operation proposes an alternative route to traditional listing, bypassing the timelines of a classic IPO and promoting the adoption of digital assets among institutional investors and domestic family offices. That said, the expected effect is twofold: greater transparency on bitcoin balances and broader access to capital, with the creation of a national benchmark for the valuation and governance of digital assets. For Brazil, this could mean a clearer positioning as a regional hub for BTC treasuries.

Who’s Behind It: Investors and Institutional Support

The project has attracted attention beyond the crypto-native community, also involving traditional capital. Among the participants in the initial rounds are prominent names such as Adam Back, the trading platform Crypto.com, the Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, and institutions like Off the Chain Capital and ParaFi Capital.

This convergence between patient capital and market operators offers a significant mix of liquidity and credibility – rare in the Latin American ecosystem – and, indeed, enhances the potential appeal for professional investors.

Educational Plan: Courses on Bitcoin and Crypto with the Intergraus Infrastructure

Alongside the reserves, OranjeBTC will launch an educational platform on bitcoin and digital assets in Brazil, leveraging the commercial and technological capabilities of Intergraus. The goal is to bridge the knowledge gap between the general public and professionals, focusing on risks, custody methods, and local regulation, as well as transparency standards like proof-of-reserves. It should be noted that an educational infrastructure can facilitate more informed adoption.

Impact and Scenarios: Can the “MicroStrategy of Brazil” Emerge?

The adoption of an aggressive BTC reserve expansion strategy could transform Brazil into a benchmark for corporate treasuries in bitcoin, within one of the most liquid emerging markets in the region. Looking ahead, the listing could also stimulate the issuance of BTC-linked financial instruments, both debt and equity, contributing to the consolidation of disclosure standards. However, it remains essential to monitor market volatility and alignment with the risk management requirements expected for listed issuers.

Timing and Compliance

The completion of the reverse merger is expected by early October 2025, subject to customary corporate and regulatory approvals. In Brazil, transactions involving listed issuers are subject to reviews by B3 and the supervisory authority CVM. Additional steps may involve financial statement updates, price-sensitive communications, and details on custody and audit of BTC reserves, especially in the post-merger phase.

Frequently Asked Questions (mini‑FAQ)

What is a reverse IPO in this context?

It is a transaction in which a private company merges with an already listed company, obtaining the listing without resorting to a traditional IPO. In this case, OranjeBTC merges with Intergraus and acquires its status as a listed company. For a technical explanation and practical cases, see our guide: What is a reverse merger.

What is the impact for Brazilian investors?

Investors will have greater access to equity exposures linked to bitcoin, more transparency on balance sheets and risks, and a relevant case history to evaluate treasury strategies based on BTC. According to market estimates updated as of 09/23/2025, the presence of a listed company with 3,650 BTC could expand the local institutional investor base by 10–20% in the crypto-linked segment, depending on the participation of the free float.

How will the reserves in BTC be managed?

OranjeBTC has announced an approach focused on accumulation and transparency. Further details on custody, insurance, and implementations of proof-of-reserves will be communicated in upcoming company updates and after the completion of the merger.

Conclusion

With a treasury of 3,650 BTC, a reverse merger operation on B3, and the launch of a national educational platform, OranjeBTC aims to become the Brazilian benchmark for companies with bitcoin balance sheets. The final success will depend on execution, the quality of governance, and regulatory transparency in the coming months; relevant updates will be published as soon as they become available.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/24/oranjebtc-lands-on-b3-3650-btc-400-mln-and-reverse-ipo/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009+5.63%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000033-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01563-0.06%
Union
U$0.009967-6.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08522-0.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Hadron Labs launches 'Bitcoin Summer' on Neutron, BTC vaults for WBTC, eBTC, solvBTC, uniBTC and USDC. Earn 5–10% BTC via maxBTC, with up to 10x looping.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,436.51+0.66%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 02:00
Share

Trending News

More

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield

Crypto’s real boom is happening in Argentina, Nigeria, and the Philippines

Tether’s Strategic Move: Benjamin Habbel Appointed as New CBO