Can the "American Party" founded by Musk succeed?

PANews
2025/07/06 13:23

Written by: Chen Ming, Securities China

According to the latest news on July 6, Musk made a new statement after announcing the establishment of the "American Party". When asked whether the new party would participate in the midterm elections or the presidential election, Musk replied: "Next year." Subsequently, Musk responded that the topic of "when to participate in the election" rushed to the top of Baidu's hot search.

Earlier, when Musk launched a netizen vote, he revealed that the American Party would initially focus on 2-3 Senate seats and 8-10 House of Representatives districts, trying to become a decisive force in Congress through these key seats. This strategy is completely different from the traditional political parties' attempts to win a majority of seats.

However, some media commented that the "winner-takes-all" electoral system in the United States is not friendly to third-party parties. It is extremely difficult to establish a successful third-party party in the United States, even for someone with huge wealth and influence like Musk.

Musk responds to "running for election": next year

According to CCTV News, on July 5 local time, after announcing the establishment of the "American Party", Musk made a new statement. When asked whether the new party would participate in the midterm elections or the presidential election, he gave a timetable.

Musk announced on his social media on the 5th that the "American Party" was established. Under the post announcing the establishment, a netizen asked whether his new party would participate in the 2026 midterm elections or the 2028 presidential election. Musk replied, "Next year."

Recently, Musk and US President Trump have had disagreements over the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill. On June 30, Musk fiercely criticized the so-called "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill pushed by Trump and said that if the bill is passed, the "American Party" will be established the next day. On July 4, local time, US President Trump signed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill to make it effective. A few hours before the bill was signed into law, Musk once again posted a vote on the establishment of a new party on the social platform, asking netizens whether the "American Party" should be established to "liberate" the American people from the two-party system in which the Democratic Party and the Republican Party take turns to take power. Among the approximately 1.249 million netizens who voted, supporters accounted for 65.4% and opponents accounted for 34.6%.

On July 5, local time, American billionaire Musk posted a message on social media: "Today, the establishment of the 'American Party' gives you back your freedom." Musk made the above statement in response to a post he posted on the 4th. "The support and opposition ratio is 2:1, indicating that if you want a new party, you will have a new party." Musk wrote that the United States is "bankrupted by waste and corruption."

Some netizens speculated that the political platform of the "American Party" may include reducing debt expenditures, promoting the development of AI technology, and comprehensively relaxing regulations. Musk responded: "That's right!"

On July 4, local time, when launching a netizen vote, Musk revealed that the "American Party" will initially focus on 2 to 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House of Representatives districts, trying to become a decisive force in Congress through these key seats. Musk's strategy is completely different from the traditional party's attempt to win a majority of seats. Musk has set his sights on becoming the "critical minority" in Congress and influencing policy making by playing a decisive role in key votes.

Musk pointed out that with the current distribution of seats in Congress extremely close, this precise strategy is enough to influence major legislation and ensure that "the will of the people is truly represented."

Can the American Party succeed?

According to US law, the establishment of a political party eligible to participate in elections requires a complex certification process to confirm its qualifications. First, a caucus or congress must be held to elect temporary officials and designate the name of the party. It is not clear whether Musk's "American Party" has started the relevant procedures.

"It is extremely difficult to establish a successful third party in the United States, even for someone with Musk's enormous wealth and influence," Newsweek recently commented. "History is not on his side."

The report analyzed that although Musk has demonstrated undoubted mobilization ability on the Internet, his posts on the X platform have repeatedly caused violent fluctuations in the financial market, and his followers are loyal, high-profile and influential, but political organization is another matter. It requires ground action, alliance cooperation, and stable alliance relations, which cannot be built by emojis or live broadcasts. In the past, some political movements that became popular on the Internet often found it difficult to convert online support into actual offline influence.

"Systemic barriers to elections — such as strict ballot qualification laws, the Electoral College, 'winner-takes-all' voting, and a blockade of the national debate stage — make it almost impossible for any new party to make real progress without dismantling decades-old political structures." The report said that even with Musk's huge resources and media influence, these barriers remain deeply rooted.

Public reports show that historically, it has been difficult for the US "third party" to achieve political success. American businessman Ross Perot won nearly 19% of the popular vote in the 1992 election, but failed to win a single electoral vote. Ralph Nader was labeled a "spoiler" in the 2000 election. Recently, the "Forward Party" founded by Chinese-American entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang has gained attention but has had difficulty gaining traction.

According to the Global Times, Deutsche Welle quoted Bernard Tamas, a political scientist at Valdosta State University, as saying that if a "third party" wants to succeed in the United States, the prerequisite is that there are a large number of people in the United States who are disappointed with the existing political options, and the new party must be able to respond to public dissatisfaction and thus establish a grassroots force from the bottom up. However, many emerging political parties often have vague attitudes and cannot truly respond to people's strong desire for change.

The report said that although many Americans are indeed dissatisfied with the existing political choices, a study by two American political scientists in May 2024 found that Republicans and Democrats who are dissatisfied with their own party are actually less willing to vote for a more moderate new party.

According to CNN, American political parties are governed not only by the laws and rules of the Federal Election Commission, but also by the laws and regulations of each state, including which political parties can appear on the ballot. Alan Abramowitz, a professor of political science at Emory University, said: "The system is set up to make it almost impossible for a third party to succeed."

In the United States, forming a new political party also faces unique financial obstacles. The McCain-Feingold Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, passed in 2022, sets strict limits on party donations. The current regulations are that the total amount of donations used for different party purposes cannot exceed $450,000. Lee Goodman, a lawyer and former chairman of the Federal Election Commission, said Musk needs to gather thousands of joint donors to raise enough funds for his party.

"Because of federal campaign contribution limits, even an extremely wealthy individual cannot invest in a new national political party like they would a business," Goodman told CNN. "Under the current regulatory system, it's not realistic for a wealthy founder to provide seed money to form a national party and then participate in state and federal elections."

If forming a new party proves too difficult, Musk could still wield enormous influence through his super PACs, which can accept unlimited amounts of his money. Such committees can then support independent candidates, who may also have an easier time getting on the ballot. “Whether it’s individual independent spending or through super PACs, it remains the most effective way for wealthy people to legally and meaningfully participate in national politics,” Goodman said.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

Bolivia’s Central Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with El Salvador’s National Commission of Digital Assets to promote crypto development, marking a dramatic policy reversal for a nation that previously banned virtual assets and now calls them a “ reliable alternative ” to traditional currencies. The cooperation agreement enables mutual information exchange and knowledge sharing on blockchain intelligence tools, risk analysis, and regulatory experiences between both institutions. Source: Press Release Bolivia’s Virtual Asset Usage Explodes 532% in One Year Bolivia’s virtual asset usage surged from $46.5 million to $294 million between June 2024 and June 2025 following regulatory changes. Source: Reuters The partnership comes into effect immediately for an indefinite period. This positions Bolivia to benefit from El Salvador’s pioneering regulatory framework and practical experience as the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. El Salvador’s CNAD has become a fundamental actor in the global digital assets ecosystem. Bolivia’s embrace of cryptocurrency contrasts sharply with its historical stance, having previously maintained strict prohibitions on virtual assets before implementing Board Resolution 082/2024 in June 2024. The policy shift enables legal use of virtual assets for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The agreement consolidates progress made in establishing digital assets as viable alternatives for families and small entrepreneurs. At the same time, Bolivia’s Central Bank commits to developing policies that modernize the financial system and deepen financial inclusion through regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. El Salvador’s experience provides valuable guidance despite recent International Monetary Fund restrictions that have capped the country’s Bitcoin purchases and mandated privatization of the state-run Chivo wallet by July 2025. Bolivia’s Cryptocurrency Revolution Gains Momentum Earlier this year, the Central Bank of Bolivia authorized state oil company YPFB to use cryptocurrency for purchasing crude oil and diesel from international vendors in March 2025. They aimed to address foreign currency shortages that created fuel supply disruptions across the country. President Luis Arce’s cabinet granted YPFB permission to conduct fuel import deals using either USD or cryptocurrency, with Bolivia requiring at least $60 million weekly for fuel imports. The decree instructs YPFB to make budgetary adjustments covering financial costs within applicable regulations. Bolivia’s cryptocurrency adoption has accelerated rapidly, with virtual asset transactions exceeding 1.1 million from July to September 2024 , compared to 932,000 in the six months before then. Six financial institutions began operating with virtual assets, reporting 40% growth in operations between July and August. The Central Bank launched educational initiatives, conducting over 33 workshops nationwide, reaching more than 3,000 participants to inform the public about virtual asset characteristics and risks. The legal framework enables Bolivians to use cryptocurrency for cross-border transactions and e-commerce payments. The partnership with El Salvador provides technical expertise for developing secure and regulated cryptocurrency ecosystems. Source: Press Release Bolivia joins a growing number of countries using cryptocurrency for international trade, particularly those seeking alternatives to traditional banking systems amid sanctions or political tensions. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Model Faces IMF Constraints El Salvador maintains approximately 6,244 Bitcoin worth $742 million despite IMF loan agreement restrictions preventing new government purchases since February 2025. The $1.4 billion loan program requires the country to maintain unchanged Bitcoin holdings and privatize the Chivo wallet. President Nayib Bukele’s previous claims of daily Bitcoin purchases have been contradicted by IMF documentation confirming no new acquisitions since the loan agreement. On-chain activity showing Bitcoin movements between wallets represents internal transfers rather than fresh purchases. The IMF praised El Salvador’s updated Bitcoin policy for reducing fiscal risk and strengthening transparency, noting these steps help stabilize inflation and restore macroeconomic stability. However, Bitcoin is no longer considered mandatory legal tender under the agreement. ⚠️ El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment appears to be faltering under the weight of an IMF loan agreement and declining public engagement. #IMF #ElSalvador https://t.co/65lADRixOH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 26, 2025 El Salvador’s CNAD has consolidated its position as a regional leader in cryptocurrency regulation, promoting innovation, security, and regulatory compliance throughout the digital assets sector. The country’s regulatory framework remains among the most developed and advanced in promoting virtual assets globally. The My First Bitcoin organization reported that government-backed education and adoption efforts have stalled since the IMF deal , with declining public engagement in cryptocurrency learning programs. The shift has raised questions about the long-term viability of El Salvador’s original Bitcoin vision.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021201-5.63%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.2006+12.19%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14475+0.93%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05786+1.86%
SIX
SIX$0.02087+0.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 17:17
SEC Sets New Crypto ETF Standards, Dozen Major Tokens Could Qualify by October

SEC Sets New Crypto ETF Standards, Dozen Major Tokens Could Qualify by October

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has established new listing standards for cryptocurrency exchange-traded products that could clear the path for approximately a dozen major digital assets to gain ETF approval by October. The CBOE filing reveals that any cryptocurrency with futures contracts trading on designated markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETP listing under the new Generic Listing Standards framework. The new rule allows an issuer's shares to be listed on an exchange if the underlying commodity to which exposure is given has a contract on a Designated Contract Market for at least 6 months. pic.twitter.com/zd5rDdCxPg — Greg Xethalis (@xethalis) July 30, 2025 CFTC Becomes Crypto ETF Gatekeeper as SEC Shifts Approval Authority The breakthrough comes after months of regulatory uncertainty that saw the SEC both approve and immediately reverse decisions on multi-asset crypto ETFs. Eric Balchunas noted that the eligible tokens include “ the usual suspects ” that previously held 85% or higher approval odds, with September and October emerging as the likely approval timeline for pending applications. The SEC's "Listing Standards" for crypto ETPs is out via new exchange filing. BOTTOM LINE: Any coin that has futures tracking it for >6mo on Coinbase's derivatives exchange would be approved (below is list). It's about a dozen of the usual suspects, the same ones we had at 85% or… https://t.co/QlzZnta7Yv pic.twitter.com/CmBr8XxAcM — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 30, 2025 The new standards effectively outsource ETF approval decisions to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees futures market designations. The framework requires no specific market capitalization, underlying liquidity, or float percentage requirements, only the existence of qualifying futures contracts. Among the eligible cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin , Ethereum , Solana , XRP , Cardano , Avalanche , Chainlink , Litecoin, Polkadot, Dogecoin , Stellar, and Shiba Inu. Solana ETPs face an October 10 approval deadline, with XRP following shortly after as their respective futures contracts reach the six-month threshold. The developments build on significant momentum in the crypto ETF space. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have accumulated $55.11 billion in cumulative inflows with $151.36 billion in assets under management. Source: SosoValue Ethereum ETFs reached $21.5 billion in assets, representing 4.7% of Ethereum’s market capitalization, following 19 consecutive days of net inflows totaling over $9 billion. Regulatory Framework Streamlines Approval Process The CBOE’s Generic Listing Standards filing eliminates the traditional 19b-4 rule change process that previously required individual exchange applications for each crypto ETP. Under the new framework, qualifying products could receive approval after a 75-day review period, dramatically reducing time-to-market for issuers. The SEC voted on July 29 to approve in-kind creation and redemption mechanisms for crypto ETPs, allowing authorized participants to exchange shares for underlying cryptocurrencies rather than cash. 💰 The SEC has approved in-kind creations and redemptions for Bitcoin and Ether ETPs, a decision expected to boost efficiency and lower costs in the crypto ETF market. #SEC #CryptoETP https://t.co/lJoF4WXJaG — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized the change would make products “ less costly and more efficient ” for investors. The in-kind redemption model provides significant tax advantages for institutional investors by allowing them to defer capital gains until they choose to sell the received cryptocurrencies. Previously, cash-only redemptions forced ETF issuers to sell underlying assets, triggering immediate tax consequences for shareholders. The Commission also approved applications for mixed Bitcoin-Ethereum ETPs and expanded position limits for Bitcoin ETP options to 250,000 contracts. Two scheduling orders were issued seeking public comment on large-cap crypto ETP listings previously approved under delegated authority. Greg Xethalis identified September 17 as a critical date, marking six months after Solana futures launched on CME. Circle September 17 as the date that is 6 months after SOL Futures listed on CME, although they were certified ~ one month sooner on Bitnomial and NADEX (so that could mean earlier approval if GLS is live or if the SEC acts independently on Solana 19b4s). — Greg Xethalis (@xethalis) July 30, 2025 However, earlier certification on Bitnomial and NADEX could accelerate approval timelines if the Generic Listing Standards receive final approval or if the SEC acts independently on pending applications. Market Dynamics Signal Institutional Adoption Surge Institutional demand has accelerated despite ongoing regulatory developments. BlackRock’s IBIT recorded $147.36 million in inflows on July 28 , leading spot Bitcoin ETFs to $157 million in total daily inflows. Ethereum ETFs attracted $65.14 million the same day, with BlackRock’s ETHA contributing $131.95 million. Corporate treasury adoption has expanded beyond Bitcoin. SharpLink Gaming became the largest corporate holder of Ethereum with 280,706 ETH worth approximately $840 million, surpassing the Ethereum Foundation. Corporate treasuries purchased at least $1.6 billion worth of ETH in recent weeks, with companies actively participating in network staking for yield generation. 💰 Only spot crypto ETFs tracking Bitcoin and Ether are available right now… but all that could be about to change #SEC #WallStreet https://t.co/0ybONqsB6s — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) April 30, 2025 The approval pipeline includes 72 pending crypto ETF applications from major providers , including Grayscale, CoinShares, Franklin Templeton, and VanEck. Bloomberg Intelligence assigns 95% approval odds for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs before year-end. Notably, recent volatility included the SEC’s controversial approval and immediate reversal of Bitwise’s 10 Crypto Index ETF on July 22. The fund would have tracked ten digital assets with 85% allocation to previously approved components like Bitcoin and Ethereum before Assistant Secretary Sherry Haywood issued a stay order under Rule 431. The regulatory confusion extended to staking-enabled ETFs, where the SEC questioned whether REX Financial and Osprey Funds’ proposed C-corporation structures comply with the Investment Company Act.
Metaverse
ETP$0.0008101-1.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.16283-4.38%
Chainbase
C$0.31863-0.34%
SIX
SIX$0.02087+0.09%
REVOX
REX$0.026484+3.41%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/31 17:02
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX: Japan's Largest Web3 Event, 2025 Date: August 25th-26th, 2025 Venue: Prince Park Tower Hotel, Tokyo, Japan (〒105-8563, Shibakoen 4-8-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo)ザ・プリンスパークタワーTokyo） Organizer: CoinPost Guests: Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom CEO) Yoshitaka
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER$0.0004958-13.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:44

Trending News

More

Bolivia Calls Crypto ‘Reliable Alternative’ in New El Salvador Partnership Deal

SEC Sets New Crypto ETF Standards, Dozen Major Tokens Could Qualify by October

WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.