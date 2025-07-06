Yusys Technologies: Continue to explore new business system upgrades and related cooperation opportunities with state-owned banks in Hong Kong

PANews
2025/07/06 18:26

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, Yuxin Technology released a record of investor relations activities. Since going overseas in 2019, the company has had successful cases with various foreign banks' front, middle and back-end business systems, and is actively exploring more products and business landing. The company is supporting the digital upgrade of foreign banks and completing the construction of related new generation systems; at the same time, it continues to explore new business system upgrades and related cooperation opportunities with state-owned banks in Hong Kong; in addition, in non-bank institutions, we will discuss comprehensive technology empowerment with various overseas licensed institutions based on the domestic accumulated technical capabilities, product reserves, and customer ecological resources to support the multi-level development of the business.

According to previous news, Yuxin Technology disclosed that it has been actively connecting with core participants in all aspects of the stablecoin ecosystem, including in-depth contact with issuers and signing confidentiality agreements. The focus is on discussing the full process requirements of stablecoin issuance, clarifying the specific responsibilities of each party in the issuance process, sorting out feasible technical solutions, and integrating their respective advantages and resources.

